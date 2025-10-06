ExchangeDEX+
The post Aster DEX Prepares Major Payout Before Launching New Reward System appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Aster DEX is closing in on a major turning point in its ambitious reward campaign. The second stage of the project's Genesis airdrop ended yesterday, setting the stage for what could be one of the most significant distribution events in DeFi this quarter. Roughly 4% of the total ASTER supply – an estimated 320 million tokens – is on the move as the clock runs out. The project's team confirmed that an eligibility checker will go live on October 10, allowing traders to verify whether they qualify for the upcoming distribution. Eligibility depends on "Rh points," a metric tracking user engagement across trading, collateral usage, and liquidity contribution. Airdrop Phase 2 Ends, But the Race Continues Those approved will be able to claim their rewards starting October 14. Unlike most token campaigns, Aster's distribution comes with zero vesting or lockups, giving participants immediate control over their rewards. But there's a catch – any unclaimed tokens after October 17 will be redirected to the ecosystem fund, leaving latecomers empty-handed. Although full allocation details have yet to be disclosed, the DeFi community is already buzzing about how this phase might influence the next one. Aster's rapid growth and aggressive distribution have made it a contender among new-generation decentralized exchanges looking to challenge incumbents. Stage 3 Promises a Cleaner, Fairer Competition After the current stage concludes, Aster will move into its third and likely most anticipated phase, where new rules will reshape the campaign. The next round will emphasize fair participation and introduce updated scoring methods aimed at curbing wash trading and artificial volume spikes that plagued similar programs in the past. Aster's developers have hinted at several upgrades, including spot trading incentives, tiered referral structures, and dynamic point multipliers that reward consistent activity over inflated statistics. The team's approach suggests a…

Aster DEX Prepares Major Payout Before Launching New Reward System

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 12:10
Altcoins

Aster DEX is closing in on a major turning point in its ambitious reward campaign.

The second stage of the project’s Genesis airdrop ended yesterday, setting the stage for what could be one of the most significant distribution events in DeFi this quarter. Roughly 4% of the total ASTER supply – an estimated 320 million tokens – is on the move as the clock runs out.

The project’s team confirmed that an eligibility checker will go live on October 10, allowing traders to verify whether they qualify for the upcoming distribution. Eligibility depends on “Rh points,” a metric tracking user engagement across trading, collateral usage, and liquidity contribution.

Airdrop Phase 2 Ends, But the Race Continues

Those approved will be able to claim their rewards starting October 14. Unlike most token campaigns, Aster’s distribution comes with zero vesting or lockups, giving participants immediate control over their rewards. But there’s a catch – any unclaimed tokens after October 17 will be redirected to the ecosystem fund, leaving latecomers empty-handed.

Although full allocation details have yet to be disclosed, the DeFi community is already buzzing about how this phase might influence the next one. Aster’s rapid growth and aggressive distribution have made it a contender among new-generation decentralized exchanges looking to challenge incumbents.

Stage 3 Promises a Cleaner, Fairer Competition

After the current stage concludes, Aster will move into its third and likely most anticipated phase, where new rules will reshape the campaign. The next round will emphasize fair participation and introduce updated scoring methods aimed at curbing wash trading and artificial volume spikes that plagued similar programs in the past.

Aster’s developers have hinted at several upgrades, including spot trading incentives, tiered referral structures, and dynamic point multipliers that reward consistent activity over inflated statistics. The team’s approach suggests a broader effort to shift DeFi incentives toward genuine user engagement rather than exploitative behavior.

While some analysts warn of short-term sell-offs due to unrestricted claiming, Aster’s revenue model may provide a buffer. With weekly fees surpassing $120 million, the exchange is reportedly preparing buyback mechanisms to stabilize token prices and sustain long-term liquidity.

A Growing Rival in the DeFi Arena

Aster’s progress comes at a time when decentralized perpetual exchanges have become one of crypto’s most competitive frontiers. With Hyperliquid still leading the space, Aster’s expansion and transparent reward structure have turned it into a serious challenger.

The outcome of this airdrop will be more than just another token release – it’s a test of how a new generation of DEXs can merge incentives, transparency, and fair play in an increasingly crowded ecosystem. For now, all attention shifts to October 10, when the eligibility checker goes live and the next chapter in Aster’s campaign begins.

Source: https://coindoo.com/aster-dex-prepares-major-payout-before-launching-new-reward-system/

