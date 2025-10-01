AsiaStrategy Buys 30 BTC, Picks Anchorage Digital for Treasury Push

Bitcoin

AsiaStrategy has begun its pivot into digital assets with the purchase of 30 BTC, the first step in what it describes as a broader treasury program.

To anchor the effort, the Hong Kong-based, Nasdaq-listed firm has chosen Anchorage Digital to handle custody and settlement across its U.S. and Asian operations.

Anchorage’s selection is not incidental. The firm operates the only federally chartered crypto bank in the United States and holds regulatory licenses in Singapore and New York. That footprint gives AsiaStrategy a single platform for storing, transferring, and accounting for Bitcoin, while aligning with compliance requirements across jurisdictions.

A Shift From Retail to Treasury

Earlier this year, AsiaStrategy rebranded and left behind its luxury watch distribution roots. Since then, the company has layered in digital asset strategies step by step: restructuring through M&A, enabling retail payments in Bitcoin for its high-end watches, and now formally launching a treasury reserve. By routing customer payments into the same asset it is holding on its balance sheet, the group has effectively linked its retail business to its corporate treasury.

Building Regional Infrastructure

Executives describe the Anchorage mandate as more than simple safekeeping. It allows AsiaStrategy to manage cold and warm storage, execute trades, and finalize settlement with full auditability between Hong Kong, Singapore, and U.S. entities. That design is particularly important for a listed company that must navigate disclosure rules, blackout periods, and investor scrutiny.

This approach mirrors how other corporates have built Bitcoin treasuries – combining equity raises, operating flows, and structured instruments – but AsiaStrategy is extending the model by weaving it into cross-border commerce. The ability to move liquidity through multiple regulated hubs offers flexibility that few peers currently have.

Looking Ahead

Chief Investment Officer Luke Liu confirmed that the initial 30 BTC acquisition is just the start, with further purchases planned as the company scales its balance sheet strategy. The tie-up with Anchorage provides the infrastructure for larger allocations down the road, potentially linking up with new capital pools like the $1 billion Bitcoin fund launched by Sora Ventures earlier this year.

For AsiaStrategy, the ambition is clear: transform from a traditional retailer into one of Asia’s first public companies with a purpose-built Bitcoin treasury, supported by regulated custody and a cross-border footprint.

