Asia Morning Briefing: Why Russia-Linked Stablecoin Issuer A7A5 Could Exhibit at Token2049 Despite Singapore Sanctions

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Good Morning, Asia. Here's what's making news in the markets:Welcome to Asia Morning Briefing, a daily summary of top stories during U.S. hours and an overview of market moves and analysis. For a detailed overview of U.S. markets, see CoinDesk's Crypto Daybook Americas.A ruble-backed stablecoin tied to a sanctioned Russian defense bank somehow ended up sponsoring Singapore’s biggest crypto event, creating a compliance headache that exposed how easily financial sanctions blur across jurisdictions.On Friday morning, former White House Crypto Policy Director Bo Hines took to the stage at Token2049 to extol the virtues of Tether – his new employer – and its Genius-act compliant stablecoin USAT. A guarantor of U.S. dollar hegemony, which the world seems to want, is how he described it.A few hours later, Oleg Ogienko, A7A5's director for regulatory and overseas affairs, a ruble-backed stablecoin issuer targeted by authorities worldwide took to the stage with a very different message.While the presence of Ogienko and the speech he gave made for a more interesting conference, a big question on everyone's mind is how his sanctioned company was able to pay for sponsorship.A7A5, a ruble-backed stablecoin issued by Old Vector and used on the A7 LLC payments platform – which is designed to assist businesses in-country to bypass sanctions – is backed by Russia’s state-owned Promsvyazbank (PSB), a financial institution sanctioned by the U.S. and U.K and many other jurisdictions around the world for its role in financing Russia’s defense sector.Shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Singapore broke from its decades‑old policy of neutrality and joined the West in sanctioning key Russian banks and defense‑linked entities, including state‑owned Promsvyazbank (PSB), a move that also set it apart from its ASEAN neighbours, who avoided such measures.On March 14, 2023, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) issued notice SNR-N01 which prohibits financial entities in Singapore from interacting with major banks in Russia including Promsvyazbank (PSB) – where A7A5's reserves are kept.Effectively, this would bar any MAS-regulated institutions and crypto service providers from facilitating or processing any transactions, sponsorships, or partnerships involving A7A5 or other PSB-backed digital assets.But, Token2049 is organized by Hong Kong-registered BOB Group. Hong Kong, as part of China, follows Beijing's lead on sanctions, which currently maintains trade and financial ties with Russia despite Western restrictions.Token2049 organizers did not respond to repeated requests for comment. MAS did not provide a response by press time.While the BOB Group would be in compliance with local law in Hong Kong, other sponsors became nervous about having their brands associated with A7A5. A number of companies that spoke to CoinDesk called the presence of the stablecoin issuer a "compliance nightmare" while another said they had a "heart attack" seeing them on the site.BOB seemed to have gotten the message, and scrubbed references to A7A5 from the sponsor list, though the Internet Archive still has it.A7A5, for its part, still proudly lists itself as a conference sponsor on social media, including of the official Token2049 massage zone, which has, as it says, a lounge "where deals are closed while you unwind."Market MovementBTC: Bitcoin surged to a record high above $125,000, up 11% for the week, as massive inflows into U.S. spot ETFs and heightened safe-haven demand amid the U.S. government shutdown and global liquidity expectations fueled buying.ETH: Ethereum is trading around $4,500 and is gaining attention ahead of December’s Fusaka upgrade, which VanEck says will cut rollup costs through PeerDAS, enhance scaling efficiency, and strengthen ETH’s role as the monetary backbone of the network rather than just a fee-generating asset.Gold: Gold continues to surge, trading above $ 3,880, as investors seek safe-haven assets amid a prolonged U.S. government shutdown.Nikkei 225: Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged over 4% to a record high after the ruling LDP chose Sanae Takaichi as its new leader, with investors betting her pro-growth “high-pressure” economic stance will keep the BOJ’s policies accommodative.Elsewhere in CryptoState of Crypto: What Happens to Crypto if Government Shutdown Lingers (CoinDesk)Ethereum Foundation swapping $4.5 million in ETH for stablecoins to fuel growth (The Block)Trump Tariff Stimmy? Here’s How Much Covid Stimulus Checks Are Worth Now If Invested in Bitcoin (Decrypt)Good Morning, Asia. Here's what's making news in the markets:Welcome to Asia Morning Briefing, a daily summary of top stories during U.S. hours and an overview of market moves and analysis. For a detailed overview of U.S. markets, see CoinDesk's Crypto Daybook Americas.A ruble-backed stablecoin tied to a sanctioned Russian defense bank somehow ended up sponsoring Singapore’s biggest crypto event, creating a compliance headache that exposed how easily financial sanctions blur across jurisdictions.On Friday morning, former White House Crypto Policy Director Bo Hines took to the stage at Token2049 to extol the virtues of Tether – his new employer – and its Genius-act compliant stablecoin USAT. A guarantor of U.S. dollar hegemony, which the world seems to want, is how he described it.A few hours later, Oleg Ogienko, A7A5's director for regulatory and overseas affairs, a ruble-backed stablecoin issuer targeted by authorities worldwide took to the stage with a very different message.While the presence of Ogienko and the speech he gave made for a more interesting conference, a big question on everyone's mind is how his sanctioned company was able to pay for sponsorship.A7A5, a ruble-backed stablecoin issued by Old Vector and used on the A7 LLC payments platform – which is designed to assist businesses in-country to bypass sanctions – is backed by Russia’s state-owned Promsvyazbank (PSB), a financial institution sanctioned by the U.S. and U.K and many other jurisdictions around the world for its role in financing Russia’s defense sector.Shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Singapore broke from its decades‑old policy of neutrality and joined the West in sanctioning key Russian banks and defense‑linked entities, including state‑owned Promsvyazbank (PSB), a move that also set it apart from its ASEAN neighbours, who avoided such measures.On March 14, 2023, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) issued notice SNR-N01 which prohibits financial entities in Singapore from interacting with major banks in Russia including Promsvyazbank (PSB) – where A7A5's reserves are kept.Effectively, this would bar any MAS-regulated institutions and crypto service providers from facilitating or processing any transactions, sponsorships, or partnerships involving A7A5 or other PSB-backed digital assets.But, Token2049 is organized by Hong Kong-registered BOB Group. Hong Kong, as part of China, follows Beijing's lead on sanctions, which currently maintains trade and financial ties with Russia despite Western restrictions.Token2049 organizers did not respond to repeated requests for comment. MAS did not provide a response by press time.While the BOB Group would be in compliance with local law in Hong Kong, other sponsors became nervous about having their brands associated with A7A5. A number of companies that spoke to CoinDesk called the presence of the stablecoin issuer a "compliance nightmare" while another said they had a "heart attack" seeing them on the site.BOB seemed to have gotten the message, and scrubbed references to A7A5 from the sponsor list, though the Internet Archive still has it.A7A5, for its part, still proudly lists itself as a conference sponsor on social media, including of the official Token2049 massage zone, which has, as it says, a lounge "where deals are closed while you unwind."Market MovementBTC: Bitcoin surged to a record high above $125,000, up 11% for the week, as massive inflows into U.S. spot ETFs and heightened safe-haven demand amid the U.S. government shutdown and global liquidity expectations fueled buying.ETH: Ethereum is trading around $4,500 and is gaining attention ahead of December’s Fusaka upgrade, which VanEck says will cut rollup costs through PeerDAS, enhance scaling efficiency, and strengthen ETH’s role as the monetary backbone of the network rather than just a fee-generating asset.Gold: Gold continues to surge, trading above $ 3,880, as investors seek safe-haven assets amid a prolonged U.S. government shutdown.Nikkei 225: Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged over 4% to a record high after the ruling LDP chose Sanae Takaichi as its new leader, with investors betting her pro-growth “high-pressure” economic stance will keep the BOJ’s policies accommodative.Elsewhere in CryptoState of Crypto: What Happens to Crypto if Government Shutdown Lingers (CoinDesk)Ethereum Foundation swapping $4.5 million in ETH for stablecoins to fuel growth (The Block)Trump Tariff Stimmy? Here’s How Much Covid Stimulus Checks Are Worth Now If Invested in Bitcoin (Decrypt)

Asia Morning Briefing: Why Russia-Linked Stablecoin Issuer A7A5 Could Exhibit at Token2049 Despite Singapore Sanctions

By: Coinstats
2025/10/06 09:45
WHY
WHY$0.00000002284-19.97%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Union
U$0.005817-7.03%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05289-32.43%

Good Morning, Asia. Here's what's making news in the markets:

Welcome to Asia Morning Briefing, a daily summary of top stories during U.S. hours and an overview of market moves and analysis. For a detailed overview of U.S. markets, see CoinDesk's Crypto Daybook Americas.

A ruble-backed stablecoin tied to a sanctioned Russian defense bank somehow ended up sponsoring Singapore’s biggest crypto event, creating a compliance headache that exposed how easily financial sanctions blur across jurisdictions.

On Friday morning, former White House Crypto Policy Director Bo Hines took to the stage at Token2049 to extol the virtues of Tether – his new employer – and its Genius-act compliant stablecoin USAT. A guarantor of U.S. dollar hegemony, which the world seems to want, is how he described it.

A few hours later, Oleg Ogienko, A7A5's director for regulatory and overseas affairs, a ruble-backed stablecoin issuer targeted by authorities worldwide took to the stage with a very different message.

While the presence of Ogienko and the speech he gave made for a more interesting conference, a big question on everyone's mind is how his sanctioned company was able to pay for sponsorship.

A7A5, a ruble-backed stablecoin issued by Old Vector and used on the A7 LLC payments platform – which is designed to assist businesses in-country to bypass sanctions – is backed by Russia’s state-owned Promsvyazbank (PSB), a financial institution sanctioned by the U.S. and U.K and many other jurisdictions around the world for its role in financing Russia’s defense sector.

Shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Singapore broke from its decades‑old policy of neutrality and joined the West in sanctioning key Russian banks and defense‑linked entities, including state‑owned Promsvyazbank (PSB), a move that also set it apart from its ASEAN neighbours, who avoided such measures.

On March 14, 2023, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) issued notice SNR-N01 which prohibits financial entities in Singapore from interacting with major banks in Russia including Promsvyazbank (PSB) – where A7A5's reserves are kept.

Effectively, this would bar any MAS-regulated institutions and crypto service providers from facilitating or processing any transactions, sponsorships, or partnerships involving A7A5 or other PSB-backed digital assets.

But, Token2049 is organized by Hong Kong-registered BOB Group. Hong Kong, as part of China, follows Beijing's lead on sanctions, which currently maintains trade and financial ties with Russia despite Western restrictions.

Token2049 organizers did not respond to repeated requests for comment. MAS did not provide a response by press time.

While the BOB Group would be in compliance with local law in Hong Kong, other sponsors became nervous about having their brands associated with A7A5. A number of companies that spoke to CoinDesk called the presence of the stablecoin issuer a "compliance nightmare" while another said they had a "heart attack" seeing them on the site.

BOB seemed to have gotten the message, and scrubbed references to A7A5 from the sponsor list, though the Internet Archive still has it.

A7A5 sponsoring Token2049's massage room (Sam Reynolds)

A7A5, for its part, still proudly lists itself as a conference sponsor on social media, including of the official Token2049 massage zone, which has, as it says, a lounge "where deals are closed while you unwind."

Market Movement

BTC: Bitcoin surged to a record high above $125,000, up 11% for the week, as massive inflows into U.S. spot ETFs and heightened safe-haven demand amid the U.S. government shutdown and global liquidity expectations fueled buying.

ETH: Ethereum is trading around $4,500 and is gaining attention ahead of December’s Fusaka upgrade, which VanEck says will cut rollup costs through PeerDAS, enhance scaling efficiency, and strengthen ETH’s role as the monetary backbone of the network rather than just a fee-generating asset.

Gold: Gold continues to surge, trading above $ 3,880, as investors seek safe-haven assets amid a prolonged U.S. government shutdown.

Nikkei 225: Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged over 4% to a record high after the ruling LDP chose Sanae Takaichi as its new leader, with investors betting her pro-growth “high-pressure” economic stance will keep the BOJ’s policies accommodative.

Elsewhere in Crypto

  • State of Crypto: What Happens to Crypto if Government Shutdown Lingers (CoinDesk)
  • Ethereum Foundation swapping $4.5 million in ETH for stablecoins to fuel growth (The Block)
  • Trump Tariff Stimmy? Here’s How Much Covid Stimulus Checks Are Worth Now If Invested in Bitcoin (Decrypt)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Suffers Largest Liquidation Event Since 2021 – Here’s What Happened Last Time

Ethereum Suffers Largest Liquidation Event Since 2021 – Here’s What Happened Last Time

The crypto market was shaken on Monday as over $1.53 billion in positions were liquidated within hours. Data from Coinalyze showed that Ethereum led the losses with nearly $900 million liquidated on long positions alone. The sell-off pushed Ethereum below $4,200, reminding traders that even the largest altcoins can be fragile during periods of high
1
1$0.01778-15.00%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 00:45
EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
RISE
RISE$0.007585-3.76%
CROSS
CROSS$0.10058-4.09%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.797-2.08%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:08
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.003722-7.75%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00024-2.43%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$0.77+0.39%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17

Trending News

More

Ethereum Suffers Largest Liquidation Event Since 2021 – Here’s What Happened Last Time

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

American Manufacturing Has A Private Equity Problem

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,402.48
$99,402.48$99,402.48

-1.97%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,223.17
$3,223.17$3,223.17

-4.83%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3193
$2.3193$2.3193

-4.72%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.45
$144.45$144.45

-5.68%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16390
$0.16390$0.16390

-5.11%