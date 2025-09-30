As ETF Decision Month Approaches, Analyst Makes Incredible XRP Price Prediction!

October, a critical month for altcoins, is just days away. The ETF application deadline for many altcoins, including XRP and Solana (SOL), arrives in October.

While the market is waiting for the news of successive altcoin ETF approvals from the SEC, analysts predict that ETF approvals will also contribute positively to prices.

At this point, he expects XRP to also receive ETF approval and the price to rise.

One of these analysts, Zach Rector, stated that he expects XRP ETFs to reach $10-20 billion in inflows in their first year and the price to reach $20-30.

Evaluating the impact of XRP ETFs in his recent YouTube video, the analyst argued that the soon-to-be-launched XRP ETFs will experience large inflows, which could push the price very high.

Rector noted that this prediction is supported by XRP market data. The analyst noted that CME Group XRP futures reached a four-month milestone, with nearly 400,000 contracts traded and $18 billion in notional volume.

This means that approximately 6 billion XRP changed hands, equivalent to 6% of the total supply.

Based on this volatility in XRP futures, Rector estimated that XRP spot ETFs, scheduled to launch in October, could generate inflows between $10 billion and $20 billion in their first year.

Stating that even this prediction remains conservative, the analyst claimed that the price could easily reach $20-30 if the inflows he predicted occur.

*This is not investment advice.

