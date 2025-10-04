As Bitcoin Races Toward a Record High, a Major Whale Makes a Significant Investment in This Altcoin

Amidst the huge rise in Bitcoin, the large purchases in altcoins should not be overlooked.

Aster (ASTER), one of the most trending cryptocurrencies of recent times, has witnessed remarkable whale buying.

According to information obtained from onchain data, a cryptocurrency whale with the short address “0x245” spent $5 million to purchase 2.74 million ASTER tokens. The whale’s average purchase price was $1.83. Instead of making all of its purchases at once, the whale spread its transactions over 24 hours.

According to the data, the whale investor currently holds 3.07 million ASTER tokens, worth $5.95 million, in his cryptocurrency wallet. He also holds $1 million worth of USDT stablecoins on the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Aster, which he may be holding for purchase.

The price of ASTER has gained 7% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $1.90 at the time of writing. This means the whale wallet is already making a profit, even on paper.

Chart showing the change in ASTER price in the last 24 hours.

*This is not investment advice.

