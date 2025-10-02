ExchangeDEX+
Apple delays the redesign of its vision headset to focus on smart glasses similar to meta's.Apple delays the redesign of its vision headset to focus on smart glasses similar to meta's.

Apple pauses Vision Pro revamp to fast-track smart glasses

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 07:30
Apple has put aside its earlier plans to update the Vision Pro headset to focus on developing smart glasses that will compete with those of its rival, Meta Platforms Inc. 

Regarding its Vision Pro headset, the tech giant was working on a lighter, more affordable version of its headset, called the N100. This version was set to be introduced in 2027. However, after several considerations, reports from sources with knowledge of the situation revealed that Apple instructed its staff to pause this project and focus on ways to accelerate the development of smart glasses.

Tech firms explore the development of AI-related devices amid the AI boom era 

The adoption of AI technology continues to expand within tech companies. This has triggered a growing trend among these firms to develop devices focused on this technology. An example of the gadgets developed is smart glasses, which have sparked a fierce competition among tech rivals. 

Interestingly, like smart glasses, future designs could become just as significant as mobile phones, and Apple aims to be prepared for that. 

Concerning its project on smart glasses, the tech giant is targeting to create at least two types of these glasses. To begin with, the first version is known as N50. The model will link up with an iPhone, but it will not have its own screen. 

The company plans to showcase this model by next year, before its launch, which is set for 2027, according to sources familiar with the situation who wished to remain anonymous due to the confidential nature of the situation.

The other version, which has a display, might compete with the recently released Meta Ray-Ban Display. To demonstrate the stiff competition in the tech ecosystem, insiders with knowledge of the matter revealed that this version was initially intended to be launched in 2028. Still, Apple aims to launch it earlier by accelerating its development.

In the meantime, it is worth noting that even with this shift in priorities, the tech giant still lags behind Meta. To illustrate, Meta introduced its first smart glasses called Ray-Ban Stories in 2021, followed by a surprise success known as the Ray-Ban Meta in 2023.

Meta solidifies its position as the leader in the tech space with the launch of smart glasses

In September, Meta made several updates to its regular glasses. This included the installation of improved cameras, long-lasting batteries, and new designs specifically designed for athletes. For Meta, smart glasses have enabled it to expand its presence in the devices market. Notably, the tech company has had mixed results in hardware technology.

On the other hand, Apple’s coming glasses will rely on voice commands and artificial intelligence, two areas where it has not always excelled. Earlier, the company lagged in releasing its Apple Intelligence platform and was forced to delay updates of Siri, its voice assistant.

Despite facing significant challenges, Apple continues to make efforts to improve the situation. The company is pinning its hopes on a redesign of Siri, due as early as March, to drive its new line of devices like glasses, speakers, displays, and cameras.

Other technology titans have their own ideas about the wave of devices to come. Amazon and Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., are vying to enter consumers’ homes with other AI-powered hardware. For instance, ChatGPT’s maker, OpenAI, enlisted former Apple design expert Jony Ive to help create sleek new gadgets.

