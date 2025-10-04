ExchangeDEX+
The post Another Crypto Exchange Confirms Solana Memecoin's Future Listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BankCex confirmed that Solana Memecoin, Solfart, will be listed on the crypto exchange after its presale is completed.  The news was announced via X with details of the SPL token being paired with ETH and USDT on the CEX. Bankcex Announcement Excites Crypto Investors Since the news broke on social media platforms like Reddit, presales for the token have surged tremendously. Over forty million $SOLF tokens were acquired by crypto traders in the last 24 hours, possibly resetting the project's all-time high for single-day presales. This Solana memecoin project has been surprising its investors with flash news since the launch of its presale.   Building on the gem potential one can see in the project's whitepaper, beyond that initial plan, two crypto exchanges have confirmed future listings. Additionally, Solfart announced the launch of a Memecoin Crypto Exchange, branded "GoMemecoin," which will bridge the trading of meme tokens across the Solana and Ethereum blockchains. To date, over 1.8 billion Solfart tokens have been purchased by investors during the Solfart.io presale since its start just 8 weeks ago. Another Crypto Exchange Announcement Coming in October Per X, project co-creator 'MZ' aka Mark Zuckerfart, says the biggest crypto exchange confirmation yet will be announced this month, October 2025. The BankCEX announcement confirms that Solfart will be available to the CEX's base of crypto investors that currently generate over $180,000,000 in trading volume monthly. It can provide a substantial amount of investment into the Market Cap of the $SOLF token overnight, after the presale concludes. CETO Exchange Also To List Solfart Another exchange that announced a future listing of Solfart is CETOEX. Per coincarp, it's averaging around $100 million in trading volume monthly, and is also heavily associated with  Ethereum blockchain traders. The Solfart (SOLF) token is a Solana Memecoin, but it…

Another Crypto Exchange Confirms Solana Memecoin’s Future Listing

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:16
Crypto News

BankCex confirmed that Solana Memecoin, Solfart, will be listed on the crypto exchange after its presale is completed. 

The news was announced via X with details of the SPL token being paired with ETH and USDT on the CEX.

Bankcex Announcement Excites Crypto Investors

Since the news broke on social media platforms like Reddit, presales for the token have surged tremendously. Over forty million $SOLF tokens were acquired by crypto traders in the last 24 hours, possibly resetting the project’s all-time high for single-day presales.

This Solana memecoin project has been surprising its investors with flash news since the launch of its presale.   Building on the gem potential one can see in the project’s whitepaper, beyond that initial plan, two crypto exchanges have confirmed future listings. Additionally, Solfart announced the launch of a Memecoin Crypto Exchange, branded “GoMemecoin,” which will bridge the trading of meme tokens across the Solana and Ethereum blockchains.

To date, over 1.8 billion Solfart tokens have been purchased by investors during the Solfart.io presale since its start just 8 weeks ago.

Another Crypto Exchange Announcement Coming in October

Per X, project co-creator ‘MZ’ aka Mark Zuckerfart, says the biggest crypto exchange confirmation yet will be announced this month, October 2025.

The BankCEX announcement confirms that Solfart will be available to the CEX’s base of crypto investors that currently generate over $180,000,000 in trading volume monthly. It can provide a substantial amount of investment into the Market Cap of the $SOLF token overnight, after the presale concludes.

CETO Exchange Also To List Solfart

Another exchange that announced a future listing of Solfart is CETOEX. Per coincarp, it’s averaging around $100 million in trading volume monthly, and is also heavily associated with  Ethereum blockchain traders.

The Solfart (SOLF) token is a Solana Memecoin, but it will be soft-bridged to Ethereum, meaning it can be used on both blockchains.  Therefore, it can also be considered a hybrid ERC-20 / SPL token.

Currently priced at $0.000203 per token via the presale page, according to the executive summary details on Github, Solfart will list on exchanges for a price 740% higher — $0.0017143.

Stay up-to-date with the latest on Solfarta via the official website.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/another-crypto-exchange-confirms-solana-memecoins-future-listing/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

