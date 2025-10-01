Anchorage Digital plans to integrate Solana Swap and Jupiter into its Porto wallet

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Anchorage Digital plans to add Solana swap and liquidity aggregator Jupiter within Porto’s dashboard, its institutional self-custody wallet. The initiative aims to expand the crypto bank’s services for traditional finance clients engaging with DeFi. The integration of Jupiter to Porto seeks to simplify crypto conversions and other DeFi processes within the self-custody wallet. Anchorage Digital stated that the integration will reduce reliance on external applications and enhance Solana liquidity by mitigating trade slippage, which is the discrepancy between the expected and executed prices. Anchorage seeks to maintain security and compliance within Solana With the @JupiterExchange x Porto integration ✔️ Access Jupiter’s routing engine directly from Porto ✔️ Get optimal trade execution and minimal slippage across diverse liquidity sources in the Solana ecosystem ✔️ Swap securely right within the Porto web dashboard, no external… pic.twitter.com/XzWamcddRX — Anchorage Digital @ TOKEN2049 (@Anchorage) September 30, 2025 The digital asset platform provider believes that institutions aren’t able to manage decentralized applications and third-party risks properly. Anchorage also noted that Jupiter users encounter difficulties accessing the platform through an institutional interface. Nathan McCauley, CEO and Co-founder at Anchorage Digital, argued that true institutional adoption of DeFi requires foundational infrastructure that meets the highest standards of security and compliance. He also acknowledged that the integration with Jupiter is a critical step in building that foundation on Solana. Anchorage Digital also integrated Uniswap with Porto in June as part of its efforts to provide institutions with direct access to DeFi swaps and liquidity. McCauley stated that the integration aims to enable DeFi to move at crypto-native speed without compromising security. Porto has also integrated with Maple Finance, the Sui Foundation, and decentralized exchange dYdX.  Solana has seen increased interest among institutional investors in the wake of a friendlier regulatory and political environment for crypto in the U.S. CoinShares reported last week that investment into Solana exchange-traded products generated nearly $300 million, surpassing products tracking major altcoins, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. The crypto-focused investment firm also reported that Solana ETPs have accounted for almost $1.9 billion in inflows year-to-date, more than other digital assets except for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Solana ETFs await launch approval from the SEC CoinShares’s head of research, James Butterfill, said Solana funds have seen increased inflows partly in anticipation of forthcoming exchange-traded fund (ETF) launches in the U.S. NocaDius Wealth Management president Nate Geraci hinted on Sunday that the upcoming two weeks could be enormous for U.S. spot crypto ETFs, as the SEC is expected to make decisions on multiple ETF filings. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said the odds of a Solana ETF being approved by the SEC are at 100%. He also claims that a Solana Fund could come at any time. “Generic listing standards make the 19b-4s and their ‘clock’ meaningless. That just leaves the S-1s waiting for formal greenlight from Corp Finance. And they just submitted amendment #4 for Solana.” –Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst at Bloomberg. Nick Ducoff, Head of Institutional Growth at the Solana Foundation, argued that the approval of Solana ETFs is transformative for the market. He believes that the SEC’s surprise announcement minimizes the time required for issuers to navigate the filing process, giving projects like Solana a faster track to launch. Ducoff also hinted that Solana and XRP ETFs are expected to launch around the same time. He argued that the stock market hitting new highs and the Fed lowering interest rates favor the current bull market for risk assets, such as crypto. He also noted that Solana has historically moved in line with risk-on markets, making the timing promising. Solana is trading at around $205 at the time of publication, down 2.13% in the last 24 hours. SOL has also dropped by nearly 7% in the last seven days.  Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at ETF issuer Bitwise, said earlier this month that the approval of Solana ETFs points towards an epic end-of-year for SOL. Jeffrey Ding, chief analyst at HashKey Group, argued that a Solana ETF could trigger speculative buying ahead of its approval, followed by a potential correction once it is launched, similar to what happened with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.Anchorage Digital plans to add Solana swap and liquidity aggregator Jupiter within Porto’s dashboard, its institutional self-custody wallet. The initiative aims to expand the crypto bank’s services for traditional finance clients engaging with DeFi. The integration of Jupiter to Porto seeks to simplify crypto conversions and other DeFi processes within the self-custody wallet. Anchorage Digital stated that the integration will reduce reliance on external applications and enhance Solana liquidity by mitigating trade slippage, which is the discrepancy between the expected and executed prices. Anchorage seeks to maintain security and compliance within Solana With the @JupiterExchange x Porto integration ✔️ Access Jupiter’s routing engine directly from Porto ✔️ Get optimal trade execution and minimal slippage across diverse liquidity sources in the Solana ecosystem ✔️ Swap securely right within the Porto web dashboard, no external… pic.twitter.com/XzWamcddRX — Anchorage Digital @ TOKEN2049 (@Anchorage) September 30, 2025 The digital asset platform provider believes that institutions aren’t able to manage decentralized applications and third-party risks properly. Anchorage also noted that Jupiter users encounter difficulties accessing the platform through an institutional interface. Nathan McCauley, CEO and Co-founder at Anchorage Digital, argued that true institutional adoption of DeFi requires foundational infrastructure that meets the highest standards of security and compliance. He also acknowledged that the integration with Jupiter is a critical step in building that foundation on Solana. Anchorage Digital also integrated Uniswap with Porto in June as part of its efforts to provide institutions with direct access to DeFi swaps and liquidity. McCauley stated that the integration aims to enable DeFi to move at crypto-native speed without compromising security. Porto has also integrated with Maple Finance, the Sui Foundation, and decentralized exchange dYdX.  Solana has seen increased interest among institutional investors in the wake of a friendlier regulatory and political environment for crypto in the U.S. CoinShares reported last week that investment into Solana exchange-traded products generated nearly $300 million, surpassing products tracking major altcoins, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. The crypto-focused investment firm also reported that Solana ETPs have accounted for almost $1.9 billion in inflows year-to-date, more than other digital assets except for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Solana ETFs await launch approval from the SEC CoinShares’s head of research, James Butterfill, said Solana funds have seen increased inflows partly in anticipation of forthcoming exchange-traded fund (ETF) launches in the U.S. NocaDius Wealth Management president Nate Geraci hinted on Sunday that the upcoming two weeks could be enormous for U.S. spot crypto ETFs, as the SEC is expected to make decisions on multiple ETF filings. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said the odds of a Solana ETF being approved by the SEC are at 100%. He also claims that a Solana Fund could come at any time. “Generic listing standards make the 19b-4s and their ‘clock’ meaningless. That just leaves the S-1s waiting for formal greenlight from Corp Finance. And they just submitted amendment #4 for Solana.” –Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst at Bloomberg. Nick Ducoff, Head of Institutional Growth at the Solana Foundation, argued that the approval of Solana ETFs is transformative for the market. He believes that the SEC’s surprise announcement minimizes the time required for issuers to navigate the filing process, giving projects like Solana a faster track to launch. Ducoff also hinted that Solana and XRP ETFs are expected to launch around the same time. He argued that the stock market hitting new highs and the Fed lowering interest rates favor the current bull market for risk assets, such as crypto. He also noted that Solana has historically moved in line with risk-on markets, making the timing promising. Solana is trading at around $205 at the time of publication, down 2.13% in the last 24 hours. SOL has also dropped by nearly 7% in the last seven days.  Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at ETF issuer Bitwise, said earlier this month that the approval of Solana ETFs points towards an epic end-of-year for SOL. Jeffrey Ding, chief analyst at HashKey Group, argued that a Solana ETF could trigger speculative buying ahead of its approval, followed by a potential correction once it is launched, similar to what happened with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Anchorage Digital plans to integrate Solana Swap and Jupiter into its Porto wallet

By: Coinstats
2025/10/01 04:40
HyperSwap
SWAP$0.05004-1.53%
FC Porto Fan Token
PORTO$0.9853-2.96%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01803-5.35%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05353-31.78%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003257-0.06%

Anchorage Digital plans to add Solana swap and liquidity aggregator Jupiter within Porto’s dashboard, its institutional self-custody wallet. The initiative aims to expand the crypto bank’s services for traditional finance clients engaging with DeFi.

The integration of Jupiter to Porto seeks to simplify crypto conversions and other DeFi processes within the self-custody wallet. Anchorage Digital stated that the integration will reduce reliance on external applications and enhance Solana liquidity by mitigating trade slippage, which is the discrepancy between the expected and executed prices.

Anchorage seeks to maintain security and compliance within Solana

The digital asset platform provider believes that institutions aren’t able to manage decentralized applications and third-party risks properly. Anchorage also noted that Jupiter users encounter difficulties accessing the platform through an institutional interface.

Nathan McCauley, CEO and Co-founder at Anchorage Digital, argued that true institutional adoption of DeFi requires foundational infrastructure that meets the highest standards of security and compliance. He also acknowledged that the integration with Jupiter is a critical step in building that foundation on Solana.

Anchorage Digital also integrated Uniswap with Porto in June as part of its efforts to provide institutions with direct access to DeFi swaps and liquidity. McCauley stated that the integration aims to enable DeFi to move at crypto-native speed without compromising security. Porto has also integrated with Maple Finance, the Sui Foundation, and decentralized exchange dYdX. 

Solana has seen increased interest among institutional investors in the wake of a friendlier regulatory and political environment for crypto in the U.S. CoinShares reported last week that investment into Solana exchange-traded products generated nearly $300 million, surpassing products tracking major altcoins, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The crypto-focused investment firm also reported that Solana ETPs have accounted for almost $1.9 billion in inflows year-to-date, more than other digital assets except for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Solana ETFs await launch approval from the SEC

CoinShares’s head of research, James Butterfill, said Solana funds have seen increased inflows partly in anticipation of forthcoming exchange-traded fund (ETF) launches in the U.S. NocaDius Wealth Management president Nate Geraci hinted on Sunday that the upcoming two weeks could be enormous for U.S. spot crypto ETFs, as the SEC is expected to make decisions on multiple ETF filings.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said the odds of a Solana ETF being approved by the SEC are at 100%. He also claims that a Solana Fund could come at any time.

Nick Ducoff, Head of Institutional Growth at the Solana Foundation, argued that the approval of Solana ETFs is transformative for the market. He believes that the SEC’s surprise announcement minimizes the time required for issuers to navigate the filing process, giving projects like Solana a faster track to launch.

Ducoff also hinted that Solana and XRP ETFs are expected to launch around the same time. He argued that the stock market hitting new highs and the Fed lowering interest rates favor the current bull market for risk assets, such as crypto. He also noted that Solana has historically moved in line with risk-on markets, making the timing promising.

Solana is trading at around $205 at the time of publication, down 2.13% in the last 24 hours. SOL has also dropped by nearly 7% in the last seven days. 

Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at ETF issuer Bitwise, said earlier this month that the approval of Solana ETFs points towards an epic end-of-year for SOL. Jeffrey Ding, chief analyst at HashKey Group, argued that a Solana ETF could trigger speculative buying ahead of its approval, followed by a potential correction once it is launched, similar to what happened with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002284-19.97%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0885-9.30%
Sign
SIGN$0.03714-4.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00003898+0.36%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,082.11
$99,082.11$99,082.11

-2.29%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,224.15
$3,224.15$3,224.15

-4.80%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3107
$2.3107$2.3107

-5.07%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.15
$144.15$144.15

-5.87%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16393
$0.16393$0.16393

-5.09%