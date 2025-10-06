ExchangeDEX+
PENGU is gaining traders' interests again after analysts spotted a chart setup that looks ready for another big move.  PENGU price  is trading around $0.03304, consolidating after a massive 936% run earlier this year. Two popular analysts on X (formerly Twitter), Nekoz Tek and PatrickH, believe the price action is hinting at a possible breakout

Analysts Say Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Price Is Headed for a Rally – Here’s What the Chart Shows

By: Coinstats
2025/10/06 04:30
PENGU is gaining traders’ interests again after analysts spotted a chart setup that looks ready for another big move.  PENGU price  is trading around $0.03304, consolidating after a massive 936% run earlier this year. Two popular analysts on X (formerly Twitter), Nekoz Tek and PatrickH, believe the price action is hinting at a possible breakout
Ethereum Suffers Largest Liquidation Event Since 2021 – Here’s What Happened Last Time

Ethereum Suffers Largest Liquidation Event Since 2021 – Here’s What Happened Last Time

The crypto market was shaken on Monday as over $1.53 billion in positions were liquidated within hours. Data from Coinalyze showed that Ethereum led the losses with nearly $900 million liquidated on long positions alone. The sell-off pushed Ethereum below $4,200, reminding traders that even the largest altcoins can be fragile during periods of high
Coinstats2025/09/25 00:45
EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Ethereum Suffers Largest Liquidation Event Since 2021 – Here’s What Happened Last Time

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

American Manufacturing Has A Private Equity Problem

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

