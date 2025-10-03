ExchangeDEX+
Analyst Forecast Ethereum (ETH) Breakout To $6,900 As Price Retests Crucial Resistance

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 13:12
As the crypto market kicks off October with a remarkable recovery, Ethereum (ETH) is attempting to turn the $4,500 level into support after nearly two weeks. Some analysts forecast that a breakout from this crucial area could set the stage for a massive 50% rally in Q4.

Ethereum Retests Next Major Resistance

Ethereum has bounced 17% from last week’s lows and is retesting the next crucial level to reclaim. The cryptocurrency started this week by recovering from the recent market correction, which sent its price to a multi-week low of $3,815.

Since then, the King of Altcoins has reclaimed the mid-zone of its macro range and broken past a major sell wall located around the $4,200-$4,300 levels. Amid this performance, market watcher Ted Pillows highlighted that the next two major resistance levels to reclaim before a new all-time high (ATH) are $4,500 and $4,750.

Similarly, Ali Martinez detailed that the $4,505 area is “one of the most important resistance levels to watch for Ethereum,” according to the UTXO Realized Price Distribution (URPD) metric. A rejection from this major level could lead to a retest of the $4,250 support, and potentially risk a new price drop if ETH breaks below it.

Previously, some analysts cautioned that losing this area could open the gates for a fresh breakdown toward the macro range lows. On the contrary, reclaiming the $4,500 resistance would set the base for a challenge of the macro range highs, around the $4,800 level, in the coming weeks.

Market watcher Lluciano pointed out that ETH appears to be forming a triangle formation since early August. He suggested that breaking out of this pattern could kick off a rally toward a new high above the $5,000 barrier, affirming, “Q4 is here, ETH new wave is imminent.”

Meanwhile, Titan of Crypto highlighted a weekly bull flag pattern forming on ETH’s chart. According to the analyst, a breakout from the formation’s upper boundary, around the $4,500 area, could send the price into a 50% rally toward the $6,900 mark.

ETH’s Weekly Close Could ‘Turn It All Around’

After closing September above the $4,100 area, analyst Rekt Capital affirmed that Ethereum is potentially developing a Monthly Bull Flag within this macro range. He explained that the cryptocurrency must reclaim the $4,200 in the higher timeframes to continue building on the formation’s base.

Notably, closing the month below this level technically means ETH’s price is positioning for a bearish retest despite the current bounce, the analyst detailed, as it represents the mid-zone of the macro range.

Nonetheless, Rekt Capital considers that “even though the Monthly Close wasn’t very appealing, price just needs to Weekly Close above the $4.2k mid-range to turn it all around.”

He noted that the cryptocurrency displayed a similar performance in late 2021 and this past July, weekly closing above this level and post-breakout retesting it as support. This technical sequence enabled the price to reclaim the $4,600 area and position itself for new highs.

“If ETH can soon Weekly Close above blue and retest it back into support, then there’s a good chance for a revisit to $4.6k being on the cards in the future,” he concluded.

As of this writing, Ethereum is trading at $4,502, a 4.1% increase in the daily timeframe.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/ethereum-breakout-to-6900-price-retests-resistance/

