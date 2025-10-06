Analyst: Analyst: $108,000 to $118,000 may become the key support area for Bitcoin

PANews reported on October 6 that crypto analyst CrediBULL Crypto wrote that Bitcoin broke through its previous high and started a new stage of rise towards $150,000, but the possibility of a pullback to the $108,000 to $118,000 range cannot be ruled out. If the price pulls back to this area, it should become the strongest demand area because most entities try to close losing short positions at the break-even point, or buy back their positions if the market structure has broken upward.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.