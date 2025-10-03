Analysis: Whales and ETFs push BTC back into a bull market, with the target price likely to be between $160,000 and $200,000 by the end of the year

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to CoinDesk, CryptoQuant data shows that the market demand for Bitcoin driven by whales and ETFs has been quietly growing since July, currently reaching approximately 62,000 coins per month, which is similar to the sharp price increases in the fourth quarters of 2020, 2021, and 2024. With the price of Bitcoin breaking through the key threshold of $116,000, it may indicate that Bitcoin has re-entered the "bull market" phase, and the target price in the fourth quarter may rise to between $160,000 and $200,000. PANews reported on October 3rd that according to CoinDesk, CryptoQuant data shows that the market demand for Bitcoin driven by whales and ETFs has been quietly growing since July, currently reaching approximately 62,000 coins per month, which is similar to the sharp price increases in the fourth quarters of 2020, 2021, and 2024. With the price of Bitcoin breaking through the key threshold of $116,000, it may indicate that Bitcoin has re-entered the "bull market" phase, and the target price in the fourth quarter may rise to between $160,000 and $200,000.