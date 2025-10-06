The post AMD And OpenAI Announce Multibillion Dollar Chip Deal—AMD Shares Surge 24% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline AMD shares surged more than 24% in premarket trading on Monday after the chipmaker announced a new multibillion-dollar deal with OpenAI, in a move that looks to challenge AI giant Nvidia, which recently announced plans to acquire a 4% stake in rival Intel. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on AI. Getty Images Key Facts The deal will see OpenAI acquire and deploy 6 gigawatt worth of AMD’s AI chips, starting with a 1 gigawatt deployment of AMD’s Instinct MI450 GPU next year. According to an SEC filing made by AMD, the chipmaker has issued OpenAI a warrant for up to 160 million shares, roughly 10% of the company, at one cent per share, which will be vested when specific share-price targets and commercial milestones are met. AMD’s share price surged 24% to $204.50 in the premarket early on Monday, following the deal’s announcement. This is a developing story. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/10/06/amd-shares-surge-24-after-announcing-multibillion-dollar-deal-openai/ The post AMD And OpenAI Announce Multibillion Dollar Chip Deal—AMD Shares Surge 24% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline AMD shares surged more than 24% in premarket trading on Monday after the chipmaker announced a new multibillion-dollar deal with OpenAI, in a move that looks to challenge AI giant Nvidia, which recently announced plans to acquire a 4% stake in rival Intel. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on AI. Getty Images Key Facts The deal will see OpenAI acquire and deploy 6 gigawatt worth of AMD’s AI chips, starting with a 1 gigawatt deployment of AMD’s Instinct MI450 GPU next year. According to an SEC filing made by AMD, the chipmaker has issued OpenAI a warrant for up to 160 million shares, roughly 10% of the company, at one cent per share, which will be vested when specific share-price targets and commercial milestones are met. AMD’s share price surged 24% to $204.50 in the premarket early on Monday, following the deal’s announcement. This is a developing story. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/10/06/amd-shares-surge-24-after-announcing-multibillion-dollar-deal-openai/