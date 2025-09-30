‘Always Be Stacking,’ Michael Saylor Says As Strategy Adds $22 Million To Bitcoin Treasury

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin treasury firm, Strategy, spent $22.1 million to acquire 196 BTC last week at an average price of $113,048 per coin.
Bitcoin's recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.