'Always Be Stacking,' Michael Saylor Says As Strategy Adds $22 Million To Bitcoin Treasury

Michael Saylor's Bitcoin treasury firm, Strategy, spent $22.1 million to acquire 196 BTC last week at an average price of $113,048 per coin.