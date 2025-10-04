ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Alts About to Lambo? Trump Mulls $2K Tariff Payout for Americans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The long-awaited alt season, a bull-market phase characterized by alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins) outshining bitcoin BTC$122,476.54, could occur soon, with President Donald Trump considering giving U.S. citizens “tariff dividends” in a move that may spark riskier financial behavior among recipients. “They’re just starting to kick in,” Trump said about the tariffs in an interview with One America News Network cited by the New York Post, “but ultimately, your tariffs are going to be over a trillion dollars a year.” Trump said his primary goal is to use the revenue to reduce the federal debt. He also said he may distribute some of the funds to Americans as rebates of as much as $2,000, in what he described as “dividend to the people of America”. The potential dividend, coupled with expected Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, may alleviate household budgetary constraints, spurring a greater tendency to financial risk-taking and possibly boosting investments in altcoins, which have lagged behind the largest cryptocurrencies this year. The CoinDesk 20 Index of largest cryptocurrencies has climbed 48% in 2025, almost seven times as much as the CoinDesk 80 Index of next-largest tokens. The tendency to increase risk-taking was described in a 2023 research paper by Marco Di Maggio at Harvard Kennedy School. It found that more relaxed household budget constraints through stimulus payments increased crypto investing. The paper added that tighter future budget constraints due to higher expected inflation also boosted crypto investing, consistent with hedging motives. There is a precedent, too. Altcoins experienced a dramatic surge in 2020-21 as the government issued stimulus checks to support households during the coronavirus pandemic. Those unexpected freebies were largely channeled into the crypto market, which caused frenzied trading in the altcoin market. Bitcoin’s dominance rate, or its share in the total crypto market cap, collapsed to 39% from 73%… The post Alts About to Lambo? Trump Mulls $2K Tariff Payout for Americans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The long-awaited alt season, a bull-market phase characterized by alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins) outshining bitcoin BTC$122,476.54, could occur soon, with President Donald Trump considering giving U.S. citizens “tariff dividends” in a move that may spark riskier financial behavior among recipients. “They’re just starting to kick in,” Trump said about the tariffs in an interview with One America News Network cited by the New York Post, “but ultimately, your tariffs are going to be over a trillion dollars a year.” Trump said his primary goal is to use the revenue to reduce the federal debt. He also said he may distribute some of the funds to Americans as rebates of as much as $2,000, in what he described as “dividend to the people of America”. The potential dividend, coupled with expected Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, may alleviate household budgetary constraints, spurring a greater tendency to financial risk-taking and possibly boosting investments in altcoins, which have lagged behind the largest cryptocurrencies this year. The CoinDesk 20 Index of largest cryptocurrencies has climbed 48% in 2025, almost seven times as much as the CoinDesk 80 Index of next-largest tokens. The tendency to increase risk-taking was described in a 2023 research paper by Marco Di Maggio at Harvard Kennedy School. It found that more relaxed household budget constraints through stimulus payments increased crypto investing. The paper added that tighter future budget constraints due to higher expected inflation also boosted crypto investing, consistent with hedging motives. There is a precedent, too. Altcoins experienced a dramatic surge in 2020-21 as the government issued stimulus checks to support households during the coronavirus pandemic. Those unexpected freebies were largely channeled into the crypto market, which caused frenzied trading in the altcoin market. Bitcoin’s dominance rate, or its share in the total crypto market cap, collapsed to 39% from 73%…

Alts About to Lambo? Trump Mulls $2K Tariff Payout for Americans

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 05:14
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.243-4.87%
COM
COM$0.005085-6.61%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00135-1.53%
Bitcoin
BTC$99,590-2.45%

The long-awaited alt season, a bull-market phase characterized by alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins) outshining bitcoin BTC$122,476.54, could occur soon, with President Donald Trump considering giving U.S. citizens “tariff dividends” in a move that may spark riskier financial behavior among recipients.

“They’re just starting to kick in,” Trump said about the tariffs in an interview with One America News Network cited by the New York Post, “but ultimately, your tariffs are going to be over a trillion dollars a year.”

Trump said his primary goal is to use the revenue to reduce the federal debt. He also said he may distribute some of the funds to Americans as rebates of as much as $2,000, in what he described as “dividend to the people of America”.

The potential dividend, coupled with expected Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, may alleviate household budgetary constraints, spurring a greater tendency to financial risk-taking and possibly boosting investments in altcoins, which have lagged behind the largest cryptocurrencies this year.

The CoinDesk 20 Index of largest cryptocurrencies has climbed 48% in 2025, almost seven times as much as the CoinDesk 80 Index of next-largest tokens.

The tendency to increase risk-taking was described in a 2023 research paper by Marco Di Maggio at Harvard Kennedy School. It found that more relaxed household budget constraints through stimulus payments increased crypto investing. The paper added that tighter future budget constraints due to higher expected inflation also boosted crypto investing, consistent with hedging motives.

There is a precedent, too.

Altcoins experienced a dramatic surge in 2020-21 as the government issued stimulus checks to support households during the coronavirus pandemic. Those unexpected freebies were largely channeled into the crypto market, which caused frenzied trading in the altcoin market. Bitcoin’s dominance rate, or its share in the total crypto market cap, collapsed to 39% from 73% in six months to May 2021.

“In 2020, crypto’s institutional rails were barely in place: No spot ETFs, fragmented custody, regulatory ambiguity,” Jasper De Maere, an OTC desk strategist at leading market maker Wintermute, wrote in a LinkedIn post. “Retail-led rallies fueled by stimulus checks and [ultra high-net worth individual] cash, 80-90% retail flows allowed rapid cascades from majors to altcoins.”

It remains to be seen if the potential tariff dividend to the American people has a similar impact of broadening the crypto market bull run.

The crypto market’s gain this year — total market cap is about $4 trillion versus $3.4 billion at the end of 2024 — is largely led by bitcoin and other major tokens, such as ETH, SOL, BNB and XRP.

One rose altcoins have failed to keep pace is that U.S. interest rates are now elevated above 4%, as opposed to 2020, when they were pinned at zero, which galvanized a search for yield in all corners of the financial market.

Another reason is the vastly larger total crypto market cap itself, which has capped indiscriminate rallies in the broader market.

“Higher rates and vastly larger market cap make indiscriminate altcoin rallies far less likely,” De Maere said. Any coming altseason will be more selective and disciplined, driven by genuine utility rather than speculative hype, requiring rigorous analysis to separate real-world traction from vaporware.”

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/03/altcoins-set-to-surge-trump-weighs-usd2k-personal-tariff-windfall-for-americans

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006188-6.84%
Allo
RWA$0.003979-5.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000881-15.45%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000539-7.06%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.07437-5.20%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01452-16.79%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

Bitcoin Unmoved By Fed Rate Cut; Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Spike: Analyst Says BTC Should See $120,000 By End Of Week If 'All Goes To Plan'

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,590.00
$99,590.00$99,590.00

-1.79%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,233.42
$3,233.42$3,233.42

-4.53%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3240
$2.3240$2.3240

-4.52%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.85
$144.85$144.85

-5.41%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16481
$0.16481$0.16481

-4.58%