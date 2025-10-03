Alleged US Treasury Tax Adjustment for Bitcoin Lacks Verification

Key Points: Main event, leadership changes, and financial shifts lack confirmation.

Alleged US Treasury tax change on Bitcoin unrealized gains.

Verification of policy shift remains absent as of October 3, 2025.

Jia Yueting allegedly stated on October 3rd about potential US Treasury tax relief for unrealized Bitcoin gains, though no official confirmations are available from verified sources.

The alleged remarks, if accurate, could influence institutional crypto strategies, but absence of verification leaves financial implications uncertain.

Alleged CAMT Rule Changes and Market Implications

The alleged relaxation of CAMT rules was expected to benefit firms with significant cryptocurrency holdings, purportedly reducing the tax burden by eliminating the 15% levy on unrealized Bitcoin gains. Jia Yueting’s remarks suggested regulatory support for crypto as a value store, but no official source confirms these statements. “No comments or direct statements regarding the CAMT or unrealized Bitcoin gains can be found from Jia Yueting’s official channels.” source: TechCrunch.com

If official, the changes would encourage large institutions to adopt a diversified asset allocation strategy in crypto markets. However, no formal confirmations from US Treasury or affected companies such as MicroStrategy and Coinbase have surfaced, making their potential market impact unclear.

Industry reactions remain muted without verified regulatory announcements. Despite Jia Yueting’s purported claims of support for crypto treasuries, industry leaders and official sources have not issued significant statements endorsing or refuting the alleged policy change.

Bitcoin’s 9.79% Surge Amidst Unverified Tax Speculations

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s price stands at $120,383.08 with a market cap of $2.40 trillion. It shows a recent 9.79% increase over seven days and a 24-hour trading volume decrease of 15.07%. Current supply comprises 19,928,203 out of a 21 million max supply.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:55 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s research team highlights that while regulatory speculation can drive short-term market volatility, the persistence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset solidifies its long-term utility. Clear regulatory guidelines continue to play a pivotal role in shaping cryptocurrency adoption strategies globally.