Algorand Foundation Appoints Former Ripple Engineer Nikolaos Bougalis as Chief Technology Officer

PANews reported on September 29th that CoinDesk has appointed Nikolaos Bougalis, former Ripple engineering lead and veteran cryptography expert, as CTO. He will be responsible for advancing the 2025 technology roadmap, focusing on strengthening decentralization, scalability, and security, and promoting enterprise adoption. He will collaborate with Algorand Technologies on privacy, quantum resistance, and performance optimization. His US-based role aims to expand collaboration with businesses and institutions focused on compliant infrastructure. Meanwhile, the ALGO token rose approximately 2.6% over the past 24 hours. According to the same page, DL Holdings purchased 2,995 Antminer S21 mining machines from Bitmain for US$41.1 million, bringing the total number of mining machines to 5,195, with a hash rate of 2.1 exahashes per second. The company plans to become the largest listed mining company in Hong Kong within two years and promote the tokenization of the mining industry and AI optimization. PANews reported on September 29th that CoinDesk has appointed Nikolaos Bougalis, former Ripple engineering lead and veteran cryptography expert, as CTO. He will be responsible for advancing the 2025 technology roadmap, focusing on strengthening decentralization, scalability, and security, and promoting enterprise adoption. He will collaborate with Algorand Technologies on privacy, quantum resistance, and performance optimization. His US-based role aims to expand collaboration with businesses and institutions focused on compliant infrastructure. Meanwhile, the ALGO token rose approximately 2.6% over the past 24 hours. According to the same page, DL Holdings purchased 2,995 Antminer S21 mining machines from Bitmain for US$41.1 million, bringing the total number of mining machines to 5,195, with a hash rate of 2.1 exahashes per second. The company plans to become the largest listed mining company in Hong Kong within two years and promote the tokenization of the mining industry and AI optimization.