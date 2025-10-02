AEW Dynamite Results, Oct. 1, 2025: Andrade El Idolo Returns

All Elite Wrestling Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW Dynamite hit its six-year anniversary this week, a milestone that not only highlights the company’s staying power but also how much has changed in the wrestling landscape since its debut in 2019.

What began as a bold gamble has grown into a fixture of Wednesday nights, with Tony Khan at the helm steering the promotion through highs, setbacks, and constant evolution. Anniversaries in wrestling are often a time to reflect, but in true AEW fashion, this show also pushed forward with surprises, shifting storylines, and fresh matchups.

It felt less like a nostalgia trip and more like a statement that Dynamite intends to keep moving, keep adapting, and keep delivering moments. So, what developed on the Oct. 1 show?

Andrade El Idolo Returns To AEW And Makes History

If fans expected a surprise on the sixth anniversary of AEW Dynamite, they certainly got one.

Andrade became the first wrestler to make the jump from WWE to AEW, back to WWE, and then finally returning AEW, when the lights went out and he blindsided Kenny Omega, who had just finished putting over the anniversary celebration. Moments later, he joined the Don Callis Family, a stable that already feels like an upgrade from Andrade’s uneven first run in the company earlier this decade.

Andrade does face the risk of getting lost in a faction that crowded, but there are also clear signs he can break through. His refreshed look and immediate feud with Kenny Omega put him back in the spotlight and make him feel like a star again. With the Callis Family likely to trim down over time, possibly with Konosuke Takeshita moving into a babyface role, Andrade could soon find himself positioned to climb even higher.

El Clon Debuts, Joins The Don Callis Family

Hologram’s knee injury shifted plans across the board, scrapping his scheduled TNT Championship vs. undefeated streak match with Kyle Fletcher on Dynamite and instead setting up Orange Cassidy as the challenger for the belt.

The story took another twist when El Clon debuted by dressing as Hologram and costing Cassidy his shot. That seemed to set the stage for a Clon-Hologram feud to kick off his AEW run. Instead, plans quickly shifted again, with Clon aligning himself with the Don Callis Family, as so many newcomers have.

There is a very real chance Clon gets lost in such a crowded faction, much like Andrade. He now has unfinished business with Cassidy after the TNT title match, but breaking through will still be an uphill battle unless the Callis Family begins to thin out and create room for him to stand on his own.

Top Matches Set For WrestleDream

WrestleDream is somehow less than three weeks away, and AEW wasted no time setting up the top matches of the card, both of which feel fresh.

After a dust-up in the ring, Hangman Adam Page will defend the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe. It marks Joe’s first title shot since his reign in 2024, and given his stature, there is never an undeserving moment for the Samoan Submission Machine to headline a marquee match.

Page enters as the favorite to retain, looking to further strengthen what is already a strong championship run. Facing Joe adds a layer of legitimacy to that reign, as he will be standing across the ring from one of the most respected performers of the last two decades, with the chance to defeat him.

With the story already in motion and just over two weeks to build, this program could quickly become the centerpiece of WrestleDream.

Kris Statlander is set to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship, in what will surprisingly be their first-ever singles match in AEW despite both being fixtures of the company for much of its history.

Statlander enters as the favorite to win and extend her reign, but the match carries added weight because she is facing the standard-bearer of the women’s division. A victory over Storm would elevate Statlander even further, giving her the kind of defining win that solidifies a title reign and strengthens her case as a true cornerstone of AEW, no matter who else stands across from her in the months ahead.

Might this even main event the show?