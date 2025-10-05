ExchangeDEX+
The post Aethir Unveils $344M Treasury to Bridge Wall Street and Decentralized AI Compute appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Aethir Ecosystem, the decentralized network for GPU infrastructure, has unveiled a groundbreaking Digital Asset Treasury of $344 million. This initiative represents a remarkable historic milestone in the history of artificial intelligence (AI) computing. According to a tweet by Aethir ecosystem, Predictive Oncology, a Nasdaq-listed company, has unleashed a cutting-edge treasury in the AI compute vertical. Introducing the $344 Million Aethir Digital Asset Treasury 🏦 This is the first time a Nasdaq-listed company, Predictive Oncology, has launched a treasury in the AI compute vertical. This treasury directly links institutional capital with @AethirCloud’s global GPU… pic.twitter.com/obyCqUc18S — Aethir Ecosystem (@AethirEco) October 4, 2025 Through this initiative, the company aims to set a new precedent for the direct interaction between institutional capital and decentralized infrastructure. This step aims to create a link between traditional finance and the rapidly evolving field of blockchain technology.  AI and Blockchain at the Edge of a Historic Move Through the launch of Aethir Digital Asset Treasury, Aethir is set to highlight the blending of artificial intelligence, institutional investment, and decentralized computing. The initiative aims to combine the efforts of Predictive Oncology with the growing GPU infrastructure of Aethir. With this, the groundbreaking step offers effortless exposure to investors so that they can experience decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN). This collaboration represents a remarkable step forward to align real-world institutional capital with blockchain-powered AI computation.  Aethir Ecosystem Expands Its Reach Worldwide The launch of the treasury improves Aehir Ecosystem’s position as a leader in decentralized GPU computing. This advanced step leverages a blockchain-driven process to introduce a scalable AI power to institutional and retail participants alike. The AI landscape i expanding day by day, with this, the demand for GPUs goes higher than ever. Aethir, through this treasury, is poised to cement its reputation as a vital force… The post Aethir Unveils $344M Treasury to Bridge Wall Street and Decentralized AI Compute appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Aethir Ecosystem, the decentralized network for GPU infrastructure, has unveiled a groundbreaking Digital Asset Treasury of $344 million. This initiative represents a remarkable historic milestone in the history of artificial intelligence (AI) computing. According to a tweet by Aethir ecosystem, Predictive Oncology, a Nasdaq-listed company, has unleashed a cutting-edge treasury in the AI compute vertical. Introducing the $344 Million Aethir Digital Asset Treasury 🏦 This is the first time a Nasdaq-listed company, Predictive Oncology, has launched a treasury in the AI compute vertical. This treasury directly links institutional capital with @AethirCloud’s global GPU… pic.twitter.com/obyCqUc18S — Aethir Ecosystem (@AethirEco) October 4, 2025 Through this initiative, the company aims to set a new precedent for the direct interaction between institutional capital and decentralized infrastructure. This step aims to create a link between traditional finance and the rapidly evolving field of blockchain technology.  AI and Blockchain at the Edge of a Historic Move Through the launch of Aethir Digital Asset Treasury, Aethir is set to highlight the blending of artificial intelligence, institutional investment, and decentralized computing. The initiative aims to combine the efforts of Predictive Oncology with the growing GPU infrastructure of Aethir. With this, the groundbreaking step offers effortless exposure to investors so that they can experience decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN). This collaboration represents a remarkable step forward to align real-world institutional capital with blockchain-powered AI computation.  Aethir Ecosystem Expands Its Reach Worldwide The launch of the treasury improves Aehir Ecosystem’s position as a leader in decentralized GPU computing. This advanced step leverages a blockchain-driven process to introduce a scalable AI power to institutional and retail participants alike. The AI landscape i expanding day by day, with this, the demand for GPUs goes higher than ever. Aethir, through this treasury, is poised to cement its reputation as a vital force…

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

