Ace Digital, a Norwegian Bitcoin treasury company, increased its holdings by 1.59 BTC, bringing its spot holdings to 25. By: PANews 2025/10/02 08:12 Share

PANews reported on October 2nd that Alexander Hagen, CEO of Ace Digital, a Norwegian Bitcoin treasury company, published a post on the X platform revealing that he had increased his holdings of 1.59 BTC at a price of US$114,650 (approximately NOK 1,842,040) through the K33 platform, bringing his spot Bitcoin holdings to 25. If Deribit derivatives positions are included, the current total holdings are approximately 59.3 BTC.