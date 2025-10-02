Ace Digital, a Norwegian Bitcoin treasury company, increased its holdings by 1.59 BTC, bringing its spot holdings to 25.

PANews reported on October 2nd that Alexander Hagen, CEO of Ace Digital, a Norwegian Bitcoin treasury company, published a post on the X platform revealing that he had increased his holdings of 1.59 BTC at a price of US$114,650 (approximately NOK 1,842,040) through the K33 platform, bringing his spot Bitcoin holdings to 25. If Deribit derivatives positions are included, the current total holdings are approximately 59.3 BTC.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.