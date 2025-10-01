a16z policy director Brian Quintenz may no longer be a candidate for CFTC chairman

PANews reported on October 1 that The Block quoted Politico as saying that a16z policy director Brian Quintenz may no longer be a candidate for chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. A person familiar with the matter said that the top candidate for the position is Mike Selig, who currently serves as chief legal counsel and senior advisor to the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) cryptocurrency working group.
Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more