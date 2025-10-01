a16z policy director Brian Quintenz may no longer be a candidate for CFTC chairman By: PANews 2025/10/01 08:28 Share

PANews reported on October 1 that The Block quoted Politico as saying that a16z policy director Brian Quintenz may no longer be a candidate for chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. A person familiar with the matter said that the top candidate for the position is Mike Selig, who currently serves as chief legal counsel and senior advisor to the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) cryptocurrency working group.