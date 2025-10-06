A whale that made $93.74 million in profit through the ETH band liquidated the last 10,000 ETH 5 hours ago

PANews reported on October 6th that according to Ember's monitoring, a whale/institution that has profited $93.74 million through ETH swing trading also took profit today: 5 hours ago, they transferred their last 10,000 ETH ($45.05 million) to FalconX. They made $16.33 million from this two-week ETH swing trading: they bought ETH at an average price of $4,256 in late September, then sold 80,835 ETH ($360 million) in batches from October 2nd to date at an average price of $4,458. They have now made $93.74 million in profits from ETH swing trading. After liquidating their ETH, they now hold a whopping 620 million USDC, awaiting the next swing buying opportunity.