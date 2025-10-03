A whale sold 314 billion PEPE to obtain 668.35 ETH and 203,000 USDC, and then bought EIGEN, PUMP and XPL

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale sold 314 billion PEPE to obtain 668.35 ETH and 203,000 USDC. The whale spent 267.66 ETH to buy 697,488 EIGEN, then sold ETH in exchange for USDC, and deposited 1.837 million USDC into HyperLiquid, bought 151.19 million PUMP for US$1.02 million, and bought 1.11 million XPL for US$1.09 million.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.