A whale sold 314 billion PEPE to obtain 668.35 ETH and 203,000 USDC, and then bought EIGEN, PUMP and XPL By: PANews 2025/10/03 09:42 Share

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale sold 314 billion PEPE to obtain 668.35 ETH and 203,000 USDC. The whale spent 267.66 ETH to buy 697,488 EIGEN, then sold ETH in exchange for USDC, and deposited 1.837 million USDC into HyperLiquid, bought 151.19 million PUMP for US$1.02 million, and bought 1.11 million XPL for US$1.09 million.