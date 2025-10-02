A whale deposited 12 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a short position in Bitcoin

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the crypto market rebounded, a whale deposited 12 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a Bitcoin short position, with a position of 2,041 BTC, worth US$241.8 million, and a liquidation price of US$123,410.
