A whale deposited 12 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a short position in Bitcoin By: PANews 2025/10/02 09:35

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the crypto market rebounded, a whale deposited 12 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a Bitcoin short position, with a position of 2,041 BTC, worth US$241.8 million, and a liquidation price of US$123,410.