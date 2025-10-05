A whale created a new wallet and deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid to purchase HYPE By: PANews 2025/10/05 08:28 Share

According to a PANews report on October 5th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that a whale created a new wallet, 0xb0a0, and deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid to purchase HYPE. To date, the whale has purchased 58,778 HYPE tokens (worth $2.89 million).