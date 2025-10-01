A whale bought 22.6 million XPL spot and opened a long position of 12.98 million XPL with 2x leverage.

PANews reported on October 1st that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the address that used 33 million USDC to purchase 24.295 million XPL four days ago, pushing XPL up 30% on the same day, transferred the last 31.525 million USDC in the address to Hyperliquid 8 hours ago, and then took a two-pronged approach with spot contracts: using 23.41 million USDC to buy 22.6 million XPL spot at an average price of US$1.03; and using 2x leverage to open a long position of 12.98 million XPL at an opening price of US$1.02. PANews reported on October 1st that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the address that used 33 million USDC to purchase 24.295 million XPL four days ago, pushing XPL up 30% on the same day, transferred the last 31.525 million USDC in the address to Hyperliquid 8 hours ago, and then took a two-pronged approach with spot contracts: using 23.41 million USDC to buy 22.6 million XPL spot at an average price of US$1.03; and using 2x leverage to open a long position of 12.98 million XPL at an opening price of US$1.02.