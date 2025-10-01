The post A Stylish Rosé From Domaines Ott appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This wine, indeed, will leave you star struck Domaines Ott Founded in 1912 by Alsatian engineer Marcel Ott, Domaines Ott has become an icon of style and prestige with its carefully selected terroirs and distinctive bottles. Smart marketing also has played no small role in its brand success, which is of no surprise considering the winery is now owned and managed by Champagne Louis Roederer. The Champagne sector is long considered the OG of wine marketing, using heritage, storytelling and package design to build its success. Elegant in look, design and taste, Étoile is the pinnacle of this Provencal producer’s portfolio. It’s made from three of the winery’s signature terroirs: schist at Clos Mireille, limestone at Château de Selle, and sandstone and sandy marl soils at Château Romassan, each respectively contributing saline, finesse and structure. This cuvée (2023) is 85% Grenache and the rest Mourvèdre. Fifteen percent was aged in spherical ceramic vats, which helps give it texture. It is also an outlier from other roses you’ve been drinking this summer: structured and complex with both tropical tones (peach, lime and white blossoms), an earthy tart underlay of red currant and pomegranate and some savory Mediterranean brush. Medium bodied, with a creamy mouthfeel, this is both a good sipper to accompany heavier hors d’oeuvres and a partner to fall fare—especially dishes with caramelized butternut squash or a maple-glazed salmon. Light copper-penny pink, it’s pretty in the glass and the shapely bottle is pretty on the table. It checks off all the boxes for finesse and sophistication. A star, indeed. SRP: $175 Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/lanabortolot/2025/09/30/wine-of-the-month-a-stylish-ros-from-domaines-ott/ The post A Stylish Rosé From Domaines Ott appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This wine, indeed, will leave you star struck Domaines Ott Founded in 1912 by Alsatian engineer Marcel Ott, Domaines Ott has become an icon of style and prestige with its carefully selected terroirs and distinctive bottles. Smart marketing also has played no small role in its brand success, which is of no surprise considering the winery is now owned and managed by Champagne Louis Roederer. The Champagne sector is long considered the OG of wine marketing, using heritage, storytelling and package design to build its success. Elegant in look, design and taste, Étoile is the pinnacle of this Provencal producer’s portfolio. It’s made from three of the winery’s signature terroirs: schist at Clos Mireille, limestone at Château de Selle, and sandstone and sandy marl soils at Château Romassan, each respectively contributing saline, finesse and structure. This cuvée (2023) is 85% Grenache and the rest Mourvèdre. Fifteen percent was aged in spherical ceramic vats, which helps give it texture. It is also an outlier from other roses you’ve been drinking this summer: structured and complex with both tropical tones (peach, lime and white blossoms), an earthy tart underlay of red currant and pomegranate and some savory Mediterranean brush. Medium bodied, with a creamy mouthfeel, this is both a good sipper to accompany heavier hors d’oeuvres and a partner to fall fare—especially dishes with caramelized butternut squash or a maple-glazed salmon. Light copper-penny pink, it’s pretty in the glass and the shapely bottle is pretty on the table. It checks off all the boxes for finesse and sophistication. A star, indeed. SRP: $175 Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/lanabortolot/2025/09/30/wine-of-the-month-a-stylish-ros-from-domaines-ott/