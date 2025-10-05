ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post A sanctioned ruble-backed stablecoin firm, A7A5, sponsored the major TOKEN2049 crypto event in Singapore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A business behind a ruble-backed cryptocurrency that is under U.S. and U.K. sanctions showed up as a sponsor of one of the world’s largest crypto conferences in Singapore this week. The stablecoin, called A7A5, is pegged to the ruble and has been used heavily by Russian users since its launch in January. Despite being part of a sanctioned network, A7A5 was visible at the TOKEN2049 event with a booth, staff wearing its logo, and a speaking slot for one of its executives. TOKEN2049 is a top-tier global crypto event held annually and registered in Hong Kong. This year, it drew more than 25,000 attendees, over 500 exhibitors, and a lineup of high-profile speakers, including Donald Trump Jr., chairman of U.S. brokerage Cantor Fitzgerald Brandon Lutnick, and senior executives from major crypto companies. The appearance of A7A5 at such a high-profile event came even after it was sanctioned by both Washington and London in August. A7A5 sponsors TOKEN2049 despite U.S. and U.K. sanctions The U.S. and Britain said in August that they had sanctioned several companies linked to A7A5, which they described as part of a network designed to help Russians evade Western sanctions. The stablecoin was created in Kyrgyzstan by a Russian defense lender and a payments firm. On the official TOKEN2049 website, A7A5 had been listed as one of more than 20 platinum sponsors. Event staff were seen wearing A7A5-branded shirts, and its director for regulatory and overseas affairs, Oleg Ogienko, appeared on stage to speak about the project. By 1300 GMT on Thursday, references to A7A5 had been removed from the conference’s website and Ogienko was no longer listed as a speaker after Reuters contacted the event for comment. TOKEN2049’s organizers did not respond to multiple requests for comment about why A7A5 had been included. When approached at… The post A sanctioned ruble-backed stablecoin firm, A7A5, sponsored the major TOKEN2049 crypto event in Singapore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A business behind a ruble-backed cryptocurrency that is under U.S. and U.K. sanctions showed up as a sponsor of one of the world’s largest crypto conferences in Singapore this week. The stablecoin, called A7A5, is pegged to the ruble and has been used heavily by Russian users since its launch in January. Despite being part of a sanctioned network, A7A5 was visible at the TOKEN2049 event with a booth, staff wearing its logo, and a speaking slot for one of its executives. TOKEN2049 is a top-tier global crypto event held annually and registered in Hong Kong. This year, it drew more than 25,000 attendees, over 500 exhibitors, and a lineup of high-profile speakers, including Donald Trump Jr., chairman of U.S. brokerage Cantor Fitzgerald Brandon Lutnick, and senior executives from major crypto companies. The appearance of A7A5 at such a high-profile event came even after it was sanctioned by both Washington and London in August. A7A5 sponsors TOKEN2049 despite U.S. and U.K. sanctions The U.S. and Britain said in August that they had sanctioned several companies linked to A7A5, which they described as part of a network designed to help Russians evade Western sanctions. The stablecoin was created in Kyrgyzstan by a Russian defense lender and a payments firm. On the official TOKEN2049 website, A7A5 had been listed as one of more than 20 platinum sponsors. Event staff were seen wearing A7A5-branded shirts, and its director for regulatory and overseas affairs, Oleg Ogienko, appeared on stage to speak about the project. By 1300 GMT on Thursday, references to A7A5 had been removed from the conference’s website and Ogienko was no longer listed as a speaker after Reuters contacted the event for comment. TOKEN2049’s organizers did not respond to multiple requests for comment about why A7A5 had been included. When approached at…

A sanctioned ruble-backed stablecoin firm, A7A5, sponsored the major TOKEN2049 crypto event in Singapore

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 05:56
Major
MAJOR$0.09519-5.57%
COM
COM$0.005064-6.84%
Union
U$0.005761-7.57%
Sidekick
K$0.01923-3.51%
Particl
PART$0.3034+0.06%

A business behind a ruble-backed cryptocurrency that is under U.S. and U.K. sanctions showed up as a sponsor of one of the world’s largest crypto conferences in Singapore this week.

The stablecoin, called A7A5, is pegged to the ruble and has been used heavily by Russian users since its launch in January. Despite being part of a sanctioned network, A7A5 was visible at the TOKEN2049 event with a booth, staff wearing its logo, and a speaking slot for one of its executives.

TOKEN2049 is a top-tier global crypto event held annually and registered in Hong Kong. This year, it drew more than 25,000 attendees, over 500 exhibitors, and a lineup of high-profile speakers, including Donald Trump Jr., chairman of U.S. brokerage Cantor Fitzgerald Brandon Lutnick, and senior executives from major crypto companies. The appearance of A7A5 at such a high-profile event came even after it was sanctioned by both Washington and London in August.

A7A5 sponsors TOKEN2049 despite U.S. and U.K. sanctions

The U.S. and Britain said in August that they had sanctioned several companies linked to A7A5, which they described as part of a network designed to help Russians evade Western sanctions. The stablecoin was created in Kyrgyzstan by a Russian defense lender and a payments firm. On the official TOKEN2049 website, A7A5 had been listed as one of more than 20 platinum sponsors. Event staff were seen wearing A7A5-branded shirts, and its director for regulatory and overseas affairs, Oleg Ogienko, appeared on stage to speak about the project.

By 1300 GMT on Thursday, references to A7A5 had been removed from the conference’s website and Ogienko was no longer listed as a speaker after Reuters contacted the event for comment. TOKEN2049’s organizers did not respond to multiple requests for comment about why A7A5 had been included. When approached at the conference, Ogienko confirmed that the operation in Singapore was part of the sanctioned group. “We were sanctioned several times,” he told Reuters on Thursday from the sidelines of the event. He added that A7A5 had no ties to money laundering and complied with Kyrgyz regulations. “We just regularly applied for our participation, and the organisers confirmed the participation (at TOKEN2049),” he said.

Trading volumes surge as sanctions struggle to stop flows

A7A5’s presence at TOKEN2049 underscores how difficult it has been for Western governments to restrict the use of cryptocurrencies in sanctions evasion. Neither Singapore nor Hong Kong has imposed sanctions on the companies connected to A7A5. Three lawyers who specialize in sanctions told Reuters that the U.S. has no jurisdiction in cases where no U.S. persons are involved.

Western sanctions following Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, especially the removal of Russian banks from the SWIFT global payment system, have forced Moscow to search for alternative payment channels. A7A5 has quickly become one of them. According to blockchain research firm Elliptic, more than $70.8 billion of A7A5 has been transferred since its January launch, up from $40 billion recorded in July. Elliptic also said the daily number of A7A5 transactions had doubled over the past month. Reuters was unable to independently verify the source of the funds or the purpose of the transfers.

Ogienko, who is based in Russia, told Reuters that A7A5 is mainly used for cross-border payments by Russian companies and their trading partners. He said its target markets are Asia, Africa, and Latin America. “There are many countries who trade with Russia, and some of them, many of them, use our stablecoin… and these are billions of dollars,” he said.

The Singapore event’s scale made the visibility of A7A5 even more striking. TOKEN2049 remains one of the largest industry gatherings, featuring not just high-profile U.S. figures like Donald Trump Jr. but also senior leaders from top crypto companies worldwide.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas – 30 days free access to our trading program

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/sanctioned-ruble-crypto-firm-token2049/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006188-6.84%
Allo
RWA$0.003979-5.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000881-15.45%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000539-7.06%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.07437-5.20%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01452-16.79%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

Bitcoin Unmoved By Fed Rate Cut; Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Spike: Analyst Says BTC Should See $120,000 By End Of Week If 'All Goes To Plan'

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,624.34
$99,624.34$99,624.34

-1.76%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,232.62
$3,232.62$3,232.62

-4.55%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3273
$2.3273$2.3273

-4.39%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.94
$144.94$144.94

-5.36%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16499
$0.16499$0.16499

-4.48%