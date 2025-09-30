ExchangeDEX+
A Premier Post-Quantum Blockchain Conference in Asia

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 00:39
Abelian is proud to announce Post-Quantum Blockchain Day 2025 (PQBD 2025), an international event set to shape the future of quantum-secure blockchain technology. Taking place on November 19, 2025, at the luxurious JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa in Phuket, Thailand, this full-day conference will gather leading experts, innovators, and policymakers from around the world to explore strategies for building resilient, future-proof blockchain ecosystems in the era of quantum computing.

Presented by Abelian, PQBD 2025 aims to address one of the most urgent challenges facing digital infrastructure today — the threat posed by powerful quantum computers to current cryptographic protocols. The event will feature prominent voices from cybersecurity, blockchain development, academia, regulation, and finance, all collaborating to chart a course toward secure, scalable, and quantum-resistant blockchain networks.

Why PQBD 2025 Matters

As the capabilities of quantum computing accelerate, the security of existing cryptographic systems is increasingly vulnerable. Governments, corporations, and institutions worldwide are beginning to adopt post-quantum standards, emphasizing the necessity of integrating quantum-resistant solutions into digital infrastructure. PQBD 2025 will serve as a vital platform for discussing these critical developments, fostering partnerships, and showcasing innovative breakthroughs in post-quantum security.

Attendees will gain insights into pioneering research and practical implementations involving quantum-resistant infrastructure, privacy-preserving technologies, regulatory developments, and applications across DeFi, Layer 1 and Layer 2 solutions, wallets, payment systems, and network interoperability.

Who Should Attend

  • Blockchain developers and architects designing future-proof systems
  • Cybersecurity professionals preparing for quantum-era risks
  • Institutional investors and VCs seeking resilient crypto assets
  • Researchers and academics specializing in quantum cryptography
  • Governments and enterprises leading digital transformation initiatives

How to Get Involved?

Explore opportunities to get involved – as a speaker, partner, or sponsor – and position your brand at the forefront of the post-quantum revolution.

Be Part of the Quantum-Ready Movement

Hosted by Abelian, a post-quantum Layer 1 blockchain, PQBD 2025 invites you to step into the future. Let’s tackle quantum threats head-on and pave the way for secure, private, and resilient blockchain ecosystems.

Join us in Phuket this November and shape the next era of cryptographic innovation.

About Abelian

Abelian is a quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure which enables digital gold 2.0 and empowers the post-quantum crypto ecosystem. Learn more about the quantum-resistant Abelian blockchain & $ABEL Tokenomics at our documentation page.

Abelian welcomes feedback on technological developments and upcoming updates. Join us, engage in discussions, and stay informed through our social media and community channels. For more details, visit our Linktree: https://linktr.ee/officialpqabelian

Contact Information: 

  • Contact: Abelian Team
  • Email: [email protected]

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/post-quantum-blockchain-day-2025-presented-by-abelian-a-premier-post-quantum-blockchain-conference-in-asia/

