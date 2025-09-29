A Major US Company Announces New Steps for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Two Altcoins! It Was a Big Surprise for Someone! By: Coinstats 2025/09/29 23:46 Share

FalconX announced the launch of Electronic Options, a 24/7 OTC options trading platform. BTC, ETH SOL, and HYPE will be supported.