A Major Update is Coming to Ethereum Step by Step – Here’s What Will Change and the Latest Developments

Ethereum’s (ETH) next major update, Fusaka, successfully launched on the Holesky testnet today, bringing it one step closer to its mainnet migration.

The Fusaka hard fork, which arrived just a few months after the Pectra update, aims to make Ethereum more affordable, especially for enterprise users. Prominent among the innovations is PeerDAS, which allows validators to control only a portion of data blocks (a “blob”) rather than entire blocks. This approach will reduce costs for both layer-2 networks and validators.

Holesky was a critical testnet launched in 2023, with a validator structure similar to the Ethereum mainnet. However, the network has experienced reliability issues in recent months and will be shut down after the Fusaka update. Following Fusaka’s activation on the mainnet, Holesky will be shut down within two weeks.

The next rounds of testing will take place on October 14 and 28. Once these phases are completed, the developers will announce the final decision on Fusaka’s mainnet launch date.

“Holesky is complete! This is a great first step towards Fusaka’s mainnet migration and more blobs on Ethereum,” Ethereum Foundation DevOps engineer Parithosh Jayanthi said on X.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!