A certain ETH smart money reduced its position again today to take profit, with a cumulative profit of $3.09 million

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to on-chain analyst Ai Yi, the smart money who bought 7,632 ETH at the low of $3,928 on September 26th reduced their positions again today to take profits, with a cumulative profit of $3.09 million. At around 3:00 AM this morning, he placed a limit sell order for 1,000 ETH at $4,510, which has been largely executed. So far, 3,547 ETH has been sold for a profit of $648,000. The remaining 4,085 ETH in this round of trading still has a floating profit of $2.442 million.
