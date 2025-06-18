HYPE drops 6% amid Eyenovia plans to establish Hyperliquid treasury

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/18 12:00
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.68-4.47%
  • Eyenovia announced that it has entered into a sales agreement for a $50 million PIPE offering to establish a Hyperliquid treasury.
  • The company intends to purchase up to 1 million HYPE from the proceeds of the offering.
  • HYPE declined 6% in the past 24 hours despite the announcement.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) sustained a 6% decline on Tuesday despite Nasdaq-listed Eyenovia's (EYEN) announcement that it entered a securities purchase agreement to offer up to $50 million of its shares to establish a HYPE treasury.

HYPE declines despite Eyenovia's plan to establish a Hyperliquid reserve

Digital ophthalmic technology company Eyenovia plans to become the first publicly traded company to implement a Hyperliquid treasury strategy.

The company announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a $50 million private placement in public equity offering (PIPE) with accredited investors. The company plans to use the funds to establish its Hyperliquid treasury.

Eyenovia's offering will include the issuance of over 30 million shares of its common stock, which it expects will generate proceeds of approximately $150 million "if the warrants are exercised in full."

The offering, expected to close on June 20, could enable the company to purchase up to 1 million HYPE to "become one of the top globally active validators for Hyperliquid."

Eyenovia also plans to launch a HYPE staking initiative to safeguard its digital assets through a collaboration with Anchorage Digital.

Following the close of the offering, the company plans to rebrand to Hyperion DeFi and also change its ticker to HYPD. However, Eyenovia will maintain its current line of business, which includes developing a Gen-2 Optejet User-Filled Device (UFD).

In line with the changes, Eyenovia has appointed Hyunsu Jung as its Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board.

"I am honored and excited to join the Eyenovia team to help lead this pioneering cryptocurrency treasury strategy built around what we believe to be the most robust digital asset, HYPE," Jung stated in the press release.

The company is the latest in an expanding list of public companies to adopt a cryptocurrency treasury strategy. It also joins the likes of Strategy and DeFi Development Corporation, who did a restructuring of their business models to reflect their new crypto-focused reserve plan.

HYPE is down nearly 6% in the past 24 hours despite the announcement. The altcoin could find support near the lower boundary of a key channel if the decline continues. A move below the key channel could see HYPE find support at $30.5.

HYPE/USDT daily chart

On the upside, HYPE has to cross above the upper boundary of the channel and hold it as support to resume its uptrend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are above their neutral levels but trending downward. A successful crossover below will accelerate the bearish momentum.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Geopolitical disruptions, OPEC&#43; compliance, and unexpected supply outages could spark rebounds; if macro data deteriorate further, oil may test lower supports.
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.004085-14.10%
MAY
MAY$0.03003-0.52%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:54
Share
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01267-5.23%
Union
U$0.00699+1.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02385-1.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share
Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Record-breaking gold prices, a rebound in manufacturing and photovoltaic demand, declines in the dollar and real yields, and commodity inflows.
RealLink
REAL$0.06773-2.58%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:39
Share

Trending News

More

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Federal Reserve Beige Book: U.S. Economic Activity Largely Stable