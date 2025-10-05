ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post 99.3% of Bitcoin supply in profit could trigger short-term dip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s supply is almost entirely in profit, and analysts warn this could trigger a short-term correction. Historically, such high profitability has often been followed by brief market pullbacks. According to analyst Ted Pillows, 99.3% of the entire Bitcoin supply is profitable at its present market price of about $121,900. When the BTC supply in profits was above 99% three times, the price corrected by between 3% and 10%. This development comes when traders have been securing profits following prolonged rallies. Pillows claims that the same pattern is forming today. Hence, BTC may experience a temporary decline before resuming its overall upward trend. CryptoQuant data highlights that the price and the percentage of coins in profit move in tandem with Bitcoin. Nearly all holders are back in the black, signaling stronger investor confidence, although the rapid surge raises the risk of market overheating. Bitcoin sentiment strengthens as optimism builds The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has climbed to 63, reflecting growing market optimism. Analyst Darkfost noted that Bitcoin is approaching a new all-time high, though sentiment has not yet reached euphoric levels. He described the market mood as “optimistic but measured,” supporting BTC’s potential uptrend. Standard Chartered projects BTC could reach $200,000 on sustained ETF momentum. Historically, extreme greed levels above 80 have preceded major tops, but with the index now at 63, there may still be room for further gains before sentiment overheats. “At every previous top, we consistently moved into extreme greed territory,” Darkfost said, implying that the market has not yet overheated. Such a combination of robust on-chain statistics and an increase in investor sentiment is a complex picture. Typically, when the level of profitability is high, it leads to significant profit-taking and price corrections. On the other hand, the lack of extreme greed may indicate that Bitcoin… The post 99.3% of Bitcoin supply in profit could trigger short-term dip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s supply is almost entirely in profit, and analysts warn this could trigger a short-term correction. Historically, such high profitability has often been followed by brief market pullbacks. According to analyst Ted Pillows, 99.3% of the entire Bitcoin supply is profitable at its present market price of about $121,900. When the BTC supply in profits was above 99% three times, the price corrected by between 3% and 10%. This development comes when traders have been securing profits following prolonged rallies. Pillows claims that the same pattern is forming today. Hence, BTC may experience a temporary decline before resuming its overall upward trend. CryptoQuant data highlights that the price and the percentage of coins in profit move in tandem with Bitcoin. Nearly all holders are back in the black, signaling stronger investor confidence, although the rapid surge raises the risk of market overheating. Bitcoin sentiment strengthens as optimism builds The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has climbed to 63, reflecting growing market optimism. Analyst Darkfost noted that Bitcoin is approaching a new all-time high, though sentiment has not yet reached euphoric levels. He described the market mood as “optimistic but measured,” supporting BTC’s potential uptrend. Standard Chartered projects BTC could reach $200,000 on sustained ETF momentum. Historically, extreme greed levels above 80 have preceded major tops, but with the index now at 63, there may still be room for further gains before sentiment overheats. “At every previous top, we consistently moved into extreme greed territory,” Darkfost said, implying that the market has not yet overheated. Such a combination of robust on-chain statistics and an increase in investor sentiment is a complex picture. Typically, when the level of profitability is high, it leads to significant profit-taking and price corrections. On the other hand, the lack of extreme greed may indicate that Bitcoin…

99.3% of Bitcoin supply in profit could trigger short-term dip

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 09:12
COM
COM$0,005063-%6,86
Bitcoin
BTC$99.624,3-%2,40
MAY
MAY$0,02331-%17,19
Movement
MOVE$0,0539-%6,43
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0,06698-%9,26

Bitcoin’s supply is almost entirely in profit, and analysts warn this could trigger a short-term correction. Historically, such high profitability has often been followed by brief market pullbacks.

According to analyst Ted Pillows, 99.3% of the entire Bitcoin supply is profitable at its present market price of about $121,900. When the BTC supply in profits was above 99% three times, the price corrected by between 3% and 10%.

This development comes when traders have been securing profits following prolonged rallies. Pillows claims that the same pattern is forming today. Hence, BTC may experience a temporary decline before resuming its overall upward trend.

CryptoQuant data highlights that the price and the percentage of coins in profit move in tandem with Bitcoin. Nearly all holders are back in the black, signaling stronger investor confidence, although the rapid surge raises the risk of market overheating.

Bitcoin sentiment strengthens as optimism builds

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has climbed to 63, reflecting growing market optimism. Analyst Darkfost noted that Bitcoin is approaching a new all-time high, though sentiment has not yet reached euphoric levels.

He described the market mood as “optimistic but measured,” supporting BTC’s potential uptrend. Standard Chartered projects BTC could reach $200,000 on sustained ETF momentum. Historically, extreme greed levels above 80 have preceded major tops, but with the index now at 63, there may still be room for further gains before sentiment overheats.

“At every previous top, we consistently moved into extreme greed territory,” Darkfost said, implying that the market has not yet overheated. Such a combination of robust on-chain statistics and an increase in investor sentiment is a complex picture.

Typically, when the level of profitability is high, it leads to significant profit-taking and price corrections. On the other hand, the lack of extreme greed may indicate that Bitcoin still has a chance to recover. To support this view, Bitcoin ETFs experienced record weekly inflows of $3.2 billion in 2025. This reflects strong institutional interest and renewed market confidence.

As long as sentiment rises steadily but never reaches the state of euphoria, BTC may have a leg higher to another all-time high. BTC price is consolidating around $121,900. A correction would not be completely bearish, but it would likely be a healthy reset following months of gain.

Citi Sees Bitcoin hitting $133K in 2025 on ETF inflows

Citigroup projects that BTC will end 2025 near $133,000, another all-time high. That would be a relatively modest 8.75% gain from its current price of around $122,350. 

BTC/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView

The bank’s base case is for steady growth led by strong inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs and rising digital asset allocations from treasuries. As of Saturday, U.S. Bitcoin ETFs held more than $163.5 billion in BTC. Citi is forecasting new inflows of approximately $7.5 billion by year-end, which would provide further support for demand.

BTC remains undervalued compared to the price of gold when adjusting for volatility, a team of JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by managing director Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said. The Bitcoin-over-gold volatility ratio has fallen below 2.0, with Bitcoin now absorbing about 1.85 times the risk capital as gold, they wrote in a report on Wednesday.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/99-3-of-bitcoin-supply-in-profit/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,006188-%6,84
Allo
RWA$0,003979-%5,01
DeFi
DEFI$0,000881-%15,45
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0,00000539-%7,06
SphereX
HERE$0,000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0,00746-%6,86
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0,07437-%5,20
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,01452-%16,79
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

Bitcoin Unmoved By Fed Rate Cut; Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Spike: Analyst Says BTC Should See $120,000 By End Of Week If 'All Goes To Plan'

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99.624,30
$99.624,30$99.624,30

-%1,76

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.235,93
$3.235,93$3.235,93

-%4,45

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3280
$2,3280$2,3280

-%4,36

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145,01
$145,01$145,01

-%5,31

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16502
$0,16502$0,16502

-%4,46