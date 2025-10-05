99.3% of Bitcoin Supply in Profit, Analyst Suggests Correction

Bitcoin (BTC) is in profit on almost all of its supply, leading to discussion by analysts of the possibility of a short-term correction. In the past, such widespread profitability has been followed by short term market pullbacks.

Bitcoin Supply In Profit Is At 99.3%, Indicating Possibility of Short-Term Correction

Analyst Ted Pillows shared data indicating that 99.3% of the entire Bitcoin supply is profitable at its present market price of about $121,900. When Bitcoin supply in profits was above 99% in the three times, the price corrected from between 3% to 10%.

This trend usually arises when the traders have been securing profit following prolonged rallies. Pillows claims that the same pattern is forming today. Hence, Bitcoin may experience a temporary decline before it starts rejoining its overall upward trend.

The data, which is from CryptoQuant, focuses on the fact that the price and the percentage of coins in profit shift together with Bitcoin. Almost every holder was back to the green, indicating increasing investor confidence. However, an overheat is possible due to rapid accumulation of profits.

Bitcoin Sentiment Turns Positive as Fear and Greed Hits 63

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has risen to 63, which shows that there is increased optimism in the market. According to analyst Darkfost, Bitcoin is near to its new all-time high. However, the market sentiment is not at the euphoria.

He described the current mood as “optimistic but measured,” which could favor the continuation of Bitcoin’s uptrend. Standard Chartered predicts Bitcoin could hit $200,000 amid ongoing ETF momentum.

In past cycles, the index consistently entered extreme greed territory (above 80) before major tops formed. The current reading of 63 suggests there may still be room for upward momentum before sentiment peaks.

“At every previous top, we consistently moved into extreme greed territory,” Darkfost said, implying that the market has not yet overheated. Such a combination of robust on-chain statistics and an increase in investor sentiment is a complex picture.

Bitcoin Consolidation around $121,900 Meets Growing Optimism

Usually, when the level of profitability is high, it causes massive profit-taking and price corrections. On the flip side, it is possible that the lack of extreme greed indicates that Bitcoin still has a chance to recover. Supporting this view, Bitcoin ETFs have seen record weekly inflows in 2025 of $3.2 billion. This reflects strong institutional interest and renewed market confidence.

As long as sentiment rises steadily but never reaching the state of euphoria, BTC may have a leg higher to another all-time high. BTC price is consolidating around $121,900. A correction would not be completely bearish but it would likely be a healthy reset following months of gain.