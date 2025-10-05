ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post 99.3% of Bitcoin Supply in Profit, Analyst Suggests Correction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) is in profit on almost all of its supply, leading to discussion by analysts of the possibility of a short-term correction. In the past, such widespread profitability has been followed by short term market pullbacks. Bitcoin Supply In Profit Is At 99.3%, Indicating Possibility of Short-Term Correction Analyst Ted Pillows shared data indicating that 99.3% of the entire Bitcoin supply is profitable at its present market price of about $121,900. When Bitcoin supply in profits was above 99% in the three times, the price corrected from between 3% to 10%. 99.3% of all Bitcoin supply is now in profit. In the last 3 instances when the $BTC profit supply was 99% or more, a 3%-10% correction happened. Will this time be different? pic.twitter.com/2jBVmEnMrn — Ted (@TedPillows) October 4, 2025 This trend usually arises when the traders have been securing profit following prolonged rallies. Pillows claims that the same pattern is forming today. Hence, Bitcoin may experience a temporary decline before it starts rejoining its overall upward trend. The data, which is from CryptoQuant, focuses on the fact that the price and the percentage of coins in profit shift together with Bitcoin. Almost every holder was back to the green, indicating increasing investor confidence. However, an overheat is possible due to rapid accumulation of profits. Bitcoin Sentiment Turns Positive as Fear and Greed Hits 63 The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has risen to 63, which shows that there is increased optimism in the market. According to analyst Darkfost, Bitcoin is near to its new all-time high. However, the market sentiment is not at the euphoria. He described the current mood as “optimistic but measured,” which could favor the continuation of Bitcoin’s uptrend. Standard Chartered predicts Bitcoin could hit $200,000 amid ongoing ETF momentum. In past cycles, the index… The post 99.3% of Bitcoin Supply in Profit, Analyst Suggests Correction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) is in profit on almost all of its supply, leading to discussion by analysts of the possibility of a short-term correction. In the past, such widespread profitability has been followed by short term market pullbacks. Bitcoin Supply In Profit Is At 99.3%, Indicating Possibility of Short-Term Correction Analyst Ted Pillows shared data indicating that 99.3% of the entire Bitcoin supply is profitable at its present market price of about $121,900. When Bitcoin supply in profits was above 99% in the three times, the price corrected from between 3% to 10%. 99.3% of all Bitcoin supply is now in profit. In the last 3 instances when the $BTC profit supply was 99% or more, a 3%-10% correction happened. Will this time be different? pic.twitter.com/2jBVmEnMrn — Ted (@TedPillows) October 4, 2025 This trend usually arises when the traders have been securing profit following prolonged rallies. Pillows claims that the same pattern is forming today. Hence, Bitcoin may experience a temporary decline before it starts rejoining its overall upward trend. The data, which is from CryptoQuant, focuses on the fact that the price and the percentage of coins in profit shift together with Bitcoin. Almost every holder was back to the green, indicating increasing investor confidence. However, an overheat is possible due to rapid accumulation of profits. Bitcoin Sentiment Turns Positive as Fear and Greed Hits 63 The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has risen to 63, which shows that there is increased optimism in the market. According to analyst Darkfost, Bitcoin is near to its new all-time high. However, the market sentiment is not at the euphoria. He described the current mood as “optimistic but measured,” which could favor the continuation of Bitcoin’s uptrend. Standard Chartered predicts Bitcoin could hit $200,000 amid ongoing ETF momentum. In past cycles, the index…

99.3% of Bitcoin Supply in Profit, Analyst Suggests Correction

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 04:42
COM
COM$0.005117-6.94%
Bitcoin
BTC$99,482.98-2.49%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00222-3.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00373-7.62%
4
4$0.04814-10.05%

Bitcoin (BTC) is in profit on almost all of its supply, leading to discussion by analysts of the possibility of a short-term correction. In the past, such widespread profitability has been followed by short term market pullbacks.

Bitcoin Supply In Profit Is At 99.3%, Indicating Possibility of Short-Term Correction

Analyst Ted Pillows shared data indicating that 99.3% of the entire Bitcoin supply is profitable at its present market price of about $121,900. When Bitcoin supply in profits was above 99% in the three times, the price corrected from between 3% to 10%.

This trend usually arises when the traders have been securing profit following prolonged rallies. Pillows claims that the same pattern is forming today. Hence, Bitcoin may experience a temporary decline before it starts rejoining its overall upward trend.

The data, which is from CryptoQuant, focuses on the fact that the price and the percentage of coins in profit shift together with Bitcoin. Almost every holder was back to the green, indicating increasing investor confidence. However, an overheat is possible due to rapid accumulation of profits.

Bitcoin Sentiment Turns Positive as Fear and Greed Hits 63

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has risen to 63, which shows that there is increased optimism in the market. According to analyst Darkfost, Bitcoin is near to its new all-time high. However, the market sentiment is not at the euphoria.

He described the current mood as “optimistic but measured,” which could favor the continuation of Bitcoin’s uptrend. Standard Chartered predicts Bitcoin could hit $200,000 amid ongoing ETF momentum.

In past cycles, the index consistently entered extreme greed territory (above 80) before major tops formed. The current reading of 63 suggests there may still be room for upward momentum before sentiment peaks.

“At every previous top, we consistently moved into extreme greed territory,” Darkfost said, implying that the market has not yet overheated. Such a combination of robust on-chain statistics and an increase in investor sentiment is a complex picture.

Bitcoin Consolidation around $121,900 Meets Growing Optimism

Usually, when the level of profitability is high, it causes massive profit-taking and price corrections. On the flip side, it is possible that the lack of extreme greed indicates that Bitcoin still has a chance to recover. Supporting this view, Bitcoin ETFs have seen record weekly inflows in 2025 of $3.2 billion. This reflects strong institutional interest and renewed market confidence.

As long as sentiment rises steadily but never reaching the state of euphoria, BTC may have a leg higher to another all-time high. BTC price is consolidating around $121,900. A correction would not be completely bearish but it would likely be a healthy reset following months of gain.

Source: https://coingape.com/99-3-of-bitcoin-supply-in-profit-analyst-suggests-correction/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Suffers Largest Liquidation Event Since 2021 – Here’s What Happened Last Time

Ethereum Suffers Largest Liquidation Event Since 2021 – Here’s What Happened Last Time

The crypto market was shaken on Monday as over $1.53 billion in positions were liquidated within hours. Data from Coinalyze showed that Ethereum led the losses with nearly $900 million liquidated on long positions alone. The sell-off pushed Ethereum below $4,200, reminding traders that even the largest altcoins can be fragile during periods of high
1
1$0.01778-15.00%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 00:45
EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
RISE
RISE$0.007585-3.76%
CROSS
CROSS$0.10058-4.09%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.797-2.08%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:08
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.003722-7.75%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00024-2.43%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$0.77+0.39%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17

Trending News

More

Ethereum Suffers Largest Liquidation Event Since 2021 – Here’s What Happened Last Time

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

American Manufacturing Has A Private Equity Problem

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,482.98
$99,482.98$99,482.98

-1.89%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,222.01
$3,222.01$3,222.01

-4.86%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3169
$2.3169$2.3169

-4.81%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.45
$144.45$144.45

-5.68%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16385
$0.16385$0.16385

-5.14%