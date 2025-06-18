Pro-Israel hacker group claims to be the hacker behind the attack on Iran's Nobitex and will release the exchange's source code and internal data

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Bitcoin News, Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex was hacked, resulting in a loss of $81.7 million, including permanently destroyed Bitcoins. The pro-Israel hacker group Predatory Sparrow claimed responsibility for the attack and vowed to release Nobitex's source code and internal data within 24 hours, while warning that the remaining assets were still at risk.
