The whale @AguilaTrades has closed its 20x BTC long position, with a cumulative loss of $15.42 million in two transactions

BTC $110,980.95 -1.95% JUNE $0.0277 -9.77%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the mysterious whale @AguilaTrades has closed its 20x BTC long position, with a cumulative loss of $15.42 million from the two transactions.