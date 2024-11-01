Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.1)

By: PANews
2024/11/01 11:06
Memecoin
PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

📅 11/1 Update:

-Dramas on the chain are staged one after another, $ACT Dev backstabbed the community, dumped the market and sold the goods, causing public outrage;

- A whale with $30 million in assets created $RIPETH, which had a market value of no more than 20M and then ran away;

- $RIPSOL appears on the Ethereum new coin list, $SKY $COPIUM has the same name and it is difficult to distinguish the real from the fake!

⚠️ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

