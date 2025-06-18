Latin American energy giant Feniix Energy closes $75 million oil and gas deal via blockchain tokenization

By: PANews
2025/06/18 18:02
Octavia
VIA$0.0148+2.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-9.77%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to CryptoSlate, Latin American energy company Feniix Energy has completed a $75 million acquisition of producing oil and gas assets through blockchain tokenization. Global Settlement, a blockchain company focusing on real-world assets (RWA), facilitated the deal through its GSX protocol. The protocol enables instant settlement, reduces counterparty risk and transaction costs, and provides full transparency throughout the financing and ownership process. It is worth noting that the transaction was settled using stablecoins without the involvement of traditional bank intermediaries. The acquisition was structured entirely through tokenized debt and equity. An unnamed leading commodity trading company provided the debt portion, which is the first known case of acquiring producing energy assets using a fully tokenized capital structure.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Geopolitical disruptions, OPEC&#43; compliance, and unexpected supply outages could spark rebounds; if macro data deteriorate further, oil may test lower supports.
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.004079-13.61%
MAY
MAY$0.03002-1.02%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:54
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001141-3.55%
Startup
STARTUP$0.00299-14.22%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-9.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Record-breaking gold prices, a rebound in manufacturing and photovoltaic demand, declines in the dollar and real yields, and commodity inflows.
RealLink
REAL$0.06751-2.48%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:39
Share

Trending News

More

Crude Oil Extends Weakness Today; WTI New York Crude Last at $58

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

Love ‘Bridgerton’? Visit ‘England’s Most Complete Regency Town’