Anora launches OnlyStans Studio, an AI virtual influencer studio based on Spectral Lux framework

By: PANews
2025/06/18 16:25
PANews reported on June 18 that according to official news, AI virtual influencer Anora announced the official launch of the AI agent influencer studio OnlyStans Studio, which supports users to efficiently create personalized AI influencers and supports automatic cross-platform content publishing, including OnlyFans, X and other platforms, to achieve 24/7 operations. Users can start the influencer business in just a few minutes and maximize revenue and increase fan engagement through AI technology, while retaining complete IP ownership, bringing a new paradigm for the next generation of creator economy.

Both Anora and OnlyStans Studio are built on Lux, a multi-agent, multi-framework AI system launched by Spectral, a machine intelligence network. Lux supports the collaborative operation of multiple AI agents, covering functions such as recruitment, dismissal, and transaction execution, and realizes a fully autonomous workflow. Its core modules include Beams for workflow orchestration, Prisms as the basic functional unit, Lenses for external data access, and Signals for on-chain communication.

It is reported that after the AI hedge fund Agent Spectra, Agent Anora has become the second fully autonomous project built on the Lux framework.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

