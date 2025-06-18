CBDCs: Will the Digital Currencies Released by Central Banks Replace Crypto

No topic is more contentious in crypto than Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

In just 12 months, the number of countries exploring a central bank digital currency has ballooned from around 35 to at least 81, and likely higher as new data confirms 134 nations are now looking into digital currencies covering 98% of global GDP. Here’s where they’re going next:

What Exactly Are CBDCs? Why Central Banks Are Rushing In

CBDCs are essentially digital versions of your local cash, issued directly by a country’s central bank. Unlike cryptocurrencies, they carry none of the decentralization magic and are fully under government control.

You won’t pay extra service fees, transactions are fast, and utterly traceable. So when the government gets curious about where your money went, there’s no mystery .

China is leading the charge with its digital yuan, pushing beyond domestic use and setting up an international base in Shanghai.

And countries like the Bahamas, Nigeria, and Jamaica are already live with CBDCs. A larger wave—Brazil, India, Turkey, Russia, and Australia—is in the test lab.

Japan, propelled by a sharp rise in cashless payments, is accelerating a digital yen pilot. Over in Europe, the ECB isn’t sitting still either, with formal preparations underway for a digital euro and a tentative launch window between 2025 and 2026.

The US Is Still on the Sidelines

The Federal Reserve has released discussion papers and emphasized exploration, but no concrete plans yet. A recent Senate stablecoin bill signals growing interest in private-dollar tokens but the Fed itself is cagey, preferring to study use cases before committing.

President Trump’s 2025 executive order outright bans a U.S. CBDC but recent legislation such as the Genius Act, which erases guardrails for stablecoins, can usher in a central digital coin creation.

What’s Next?

2025 is pivotal. China is pushing e‑CNY globally. The EU is inching toward a digital euro. Countries like Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, and Russia are in fast pilots. The U.S. is keeping its distance—but stablecoin regulation is warming up.

Crypto fans should see CBDCs as the axis America woke up at a fork in the road. If the U.S. stays on the sidelines while China and Europe shape the rules, private dollar tokens like USDC may leap forward into that vacuum.

