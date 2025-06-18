Pan Gongsheng: In the future, the issuance of SDRs can be increased on a regular basis and the scale of issuance can be expanded

2025/06/18
PANews reported on June 18 that Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, said at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum today that in theory, the SDR can better overcome the inherent problems of a single sovereign currency as the international dominant currency, has stronger stability, can better assume the function of global public goods, regulate global liquidity and implement crisis relief, and has the characteristics of becoming a supranational international currency. At the operational level, it is necessary to optimize the mechanism arrangement and gradually expand the use of SDR. In terms of allocation and issuance mechanism, the IMF currently allocates SDR mainly for crisis response, and mostly adopts a one-time large-scale issuance method. In the future, the normalization of SDR issuance can be increased and the scale of issuance can be expanded.

In recent years, the problems faced by the traditional cross-border payment system have gradually become prominent. The global call for improving the cross-border payment system has continued to grow, and new payment infrastructure and settlement methods have continued to emerge, pushing the global cross-border payment system towards a more efficient, secure, inclusive and diversified direction. This trend will continue to strengthen in the future. After more than a decade of construction and development, China has initially built a multi-channel and wide-coverage RMB cross-border payment and clearing network.

Record-breaking gold prices, a rebound in manufacturing and photovoltaic demand, declines in the dollar and real yields, and commodity inflows.
The Central Bank of Russia’s long-term strategy for 2026 to 2028 paints a picture of growing concern. The document, prepared […] The post Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy appeared first on Coindoo.
Dogecoin and pepe coin reshaped the mood of crypto. Late-night charts turned into stories people still trade, big wins, painful misses, and the “what if” that lingers. Two names no one forgets because they made everyday traders believe the upside was real. Can those days return, or is 2025 a new game? Many investors are […]
