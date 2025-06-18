Russian authorities have seized an illegal mine covering 30,000 square meters, generating nearly $60,000 in monthly revenue

By: PANews
2025/06/18 10:20
Harvest Finance
FARM$23.63-1.25%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-9.77%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.0000000099-3.69%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to CryptoNews, the prosecutors of the Krasnoyarsk Territory of Russia reported that a 30,000 square meter open-air illegal crypto mining farm was seized in a state-owned industrial zone in Nazarovo. The facility has a monthly output value of about 4.6 million rubles (about 58,700 US dollars), uses a large number of transformers, generators and mining machines, and is privately connected to the municipal power grid. The company had previously ignored the prosecutors' warnings, and the court eventually ordered a complete halt to its operations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Record-breaking gold prices, a rebound in manufacturing and photovoltaic demand, declines in the dollar and real yields, and commodity inflows.
RealLink
REAL$0.06768-2.22%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:39
Share
Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy

Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy

The Central Bank of Russia’s long-term strategy for 2026 to 2028 paints a picture of growing concern. The document, prepared […] The post Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13332-1.49%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 02:30
Share
Is Pepeto The Best Crypto Investment Over Dogecoin And Pepe Coin? All Signs Point To : YES

Is Pepeto The Best Crypto Investment Over Dogecoin And Pepe Coin? All Signs Point To : YES

Dogecoin and pepe coin reshaped the mood of crypto. Late-night charts turned into stories people still trade, big wins, painful misses, and the “what if” that lingers. Two names no one forgets because they made everyday traders believe the upside was real. Can those days return, or is 2025 a new game? Many investors are […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06768-2.22%
SQUID MEME
GAME$40.4671+5.21%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000725-3.07%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/18 07:15
Share

Trending News

More

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy

Is Pepeto The Best Crypto Investment Over Dogecoin And Pepe Coin? All Signs Point To : YES

Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders

Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.