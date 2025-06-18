Anysphere, the developer of AI editor Cursor, plans to double its valuation to more than $18 billion in a new round of financing

By: PANews
2025/06/18 07:20
PANews June 18 news, according to Bloomberg, the developer of AI code editor Cursor, Anysphere, has recently been approached by several investors, and plans to double its valuation to $18 billion to $20 billion in a new round of financing. The company was founded in 2023, and its annualized revenue has exceeded $500 million. Its customers include OpenAI, Spotify and Major League Baseball. Earlier this month, it just completed a $900 million financing at a valuation of $9.9 billion. Although it is not in urgent need of funds, Anysphere may choose to increase capital due to favorable terms. It has more than one million daily active users, and more than half of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers.

