Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.19)

By: PANews
2024/11/19 10:58
Memecoin
MEME$0.001734-4.62%
MEMES
MEMES$0.0000472-2.90%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓11/19 Update:
$RIF $URO Brave and needless to say, the red and green blocks are dedicated to blinding every pair of eyes that click on its Twitter, I don’t understand but it hurts my eyes
E=MC² Mathematical physics, logarithmic integral, universal gravitation, and finally relativity theory wins the battle
Trump Media & Technology Group in talks to acquire cryptocurrency platform Bakkt, will $BKKT $BAKKT be the child of today?

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

