Pantera, Multicoin Capital invest in Solana AI project Gradient Network

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/18 01:45
SEED
SEED$0.000689-5.35%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.09486+14.04%

Gradient Network, a decentralized artificial intelligence infrastructure project on Solana, has raised $10 million in a seed funding round led by Pantera Capital and Multicoin Capital.

The Gradient team, which is building a decentralized AI runtime on Solana, announced the seed round funding milestone on June 17, 2025. Capital injection from the crypto venture capital giants will go into accelerating Gradient Network’s plans to democratize the edge computing ecosystem.

While AI increasingly permeates every facet of society, its adoption has global concerns related to privacy, equity, and centralization top of the agenda for ecosystem players and regulators. Multiple projects are now looking to tap into blockchain technology to address privacy risks and exclusion among other concerns. 

Gradient Network’s decentralizing AI infrastructure is one of these endeavors, with key features driving integration including distributed data, compute and algorithm development.

Gradient’s technology seeks to turn everyday devices such as smartphones and computers into a decentralized global network enabled for faster streaming and compute.

In addition to Pantera and Multicoin, the $10 million seed round also saw participation from HSG (formerly Sequoia Capital China), along with several prominent partners and angel investors from across the crypto and AI sectors.

Gradient Network’s roadmap includes two flagship technologies: Lattica, a universal peer-to-peer data communication protocol, and Parallax, an inference protocol designed to improve scalability throughout the AI ecosystem.

Decentralized physical infrastructure networks continue to gain momentum as real-world adoption grows. Gradient joins a growing list of blockchain-based AI and data infrastructure projects including io.net, DePHY, Aethir, metastreet, and CrunchDAO.

Top DePIN projects by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap, include Bittensor, RENDER, Theta Network, Helium, Internet Computer, and Filecoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Record-breaking gold prices, a rebound in manufacturing and photovoltaic demand, declines in the dollar and real yields, and commodity inflows.
RealLink
REAL$0.06768-2.22%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:39
Share
Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy

Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy

The Central Bank of Russia’s long-term strategy for 2026 to 2028 paints a picture of growing concern. The document, prepared […] The post Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13332-1.49%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 02:30
Share
Is Pepeto The Best Crypto Investment Over Dogecoin And Pepe Coin? All Signs Point To : YES

Is Pepeto The Best Crypto Investment Over Dogecoin And Pepe Coin? All Signs Point To : YES

Dogecoin and pepe coin reshaped the mood of crypto. Late-night charts turned into stories people still trade, big wins, painful misses, and the “what if” that lingers. Two names no one forgets because they made everyday traders believe the upside was real. Can those days return, or is 2025 a new game? Many investors are […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06768-2.22%
SQUID MEME
GAME$40.4671+5.21%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000725-3.07%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/18 07:15
Share

Trending News

More

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy

Is Pepeto The Best Crypto Investment Over Dogecoin And Pepe Coin? All Signs Point To : YES

Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders

Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.