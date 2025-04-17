Anthony Scaramucci Interviews Propy’s Founder: The Future of Real Estate Has Arrived with Bitcoin Home Buying

By: PANews
2025/04/17 12:00
RealLink
REAL$0.06734-2.41%
MAY
MAY$0.03015-0.59%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11421-3.67%

Anthony Scaramucci Interviews Propy’s Founder: The Future of Real Estate Has Arrived with Bitcoin Home Buying

By Yuliya, PANews

In a recent episode of Wealthion hosted by Anthony Scaramucci, Propy’s founder and CEO Natalia Karayaneva shared her bold vision for the future of the real estate industry. With 15 years of experience in real estate development and a background as a software engineer, Natalia has a deep understanding of the pain points in traditional real estate transactions. “In the next decade,” she said, “you may be able to buy property anywhere in the world with just a few clicks—quickly, inexpensively, and without the fear of fraud.” While this vision may sound futuristic, Natalia believes such a transformation is already underway, driven by technological advancement and evolving market demand.

Cross-Industry Innovation from Engineers and Real Estate Experts

Anthony Scaramucci Interviews Propy’s Founder: The Future of Real Estate Has Arrived with Bitcoin Home Buying

For decades, the real estate market has been plagued by high transaction costs, lengthy closing processes, and rampant fraud risks. Traditional home-buying involves multiple time-consuming steps, such as contract signing, bank loan approvals, and title registration, often stretching the process over several months. At the same time, title fraud, identity theft, and wire transfer scams cause substantial losses for buyers, making the market inherently uncertain. As cross-border property transactions increase, these risks are now expanding on a global scale. During the ongoing digital transformation, the clash between outdated paper-based documentation and emerging technologies has only exacerbated vulnerabilities related to identity theft and financial fraud, further intensifying market uncertainty.

The creation of Propy was specifically designed to address these industry challenges. As an expert with deep understanding of both real estate development ecosystems and blockchain fundamentals, Natalia leads a team of 40 professionals who have developed breakthrough solutions. The Propy team has built a decentralized property rights management system based on smart contracts, implementing multiple innovations through blockchain technology:

  • Automation: The system can automatically execute transaction terms, verify property ownership and fund flows in real-time, significantly reducing transaction cycles.

  • Security and transparency: Blockchain's distributed ledger technology ensures all transaction processes are open and transparent, preventing information tampering and fraudulent activities.

  • Real-time tracking: Every transaction step is recorded on the blockchain, allowing relevant parties to check progress at any time, effectively reducing the risk of human error.

To date, the Propy platform has processed over $4 billion in transaction volume. Through its pioneering property tokenization solution, the platform has successfully transformed complex cross-border real estate investments into something as simple as sending an email. From Bitcoin-backed mortgages to property tokenization, Propy is reshaping how the real estate market operates, ushering in a new era for global buyers.

Dual Approach: Blockchain and Traditional Processes for Two Types of Buyers

How exactly does Propy make home buying simpler? They offer two purchasing methods for different user needs.

The first method targets users familiar with cryptocurrency, and the process is very straightforward. As Natalia explains, "For users comfortable with cryptocurrency, they can simply connect their digital wallet and buy a house with a few mouse clicks, provided the property has been converted into a digital asset by us." This method reduces the home-buying process from several months to just minutes.

For example, in late January, Propy launched a new loan product supporting a crypto-asset-backed purchase of a Hawaii condominium, with a starting offer of 250,000 USDC. Because the entire transaction occurs on the blockchain, buyers don't have to go through the traditional 30-day transaction process and can complete the purchase almost immediately. By February 2nd, the property was sold—the buyer completed the purchase using a Bitcoin-backed loan. Natalia detailed this innovation: "In last month's transaction, a Bitcoin holder was able to bid on property without selling their Bitcoin. We consider Bitcoin excellent collateral for investing in other assets. In this transaction, if you had $250,000 in Bitcoin, upon successful bidding, you could immediately receive a Bitcoin-backed loan without any review or waiting for the traditional bank's 30-day loan approval, and become a homeowner right away using this loan."

Anthony Scaramucci Interviews Propy’s Founder: The Future of Real Estate Has Arrived with Bitcoin Home Buying

Of course, many users still prefer traditional home-buying methods. The second approach combines traditional real estate transaction processes with innovative technology, suitable for users who prefer conventional home-buying methods. Natalia explains, "Actually, our most popular method is still the more traditional one. We have dedicated title and escrow companies, you need to sign a purchase contract, and then our AI system immediately processes this contract and initiates the transaction process. Transactions can start immediately, even during evenings or weekends." This method retains some key steps of traditional home buying but greatly improves efficiency through technological means.

Property Tokenization and Crypto-Backed Mortgage Mechanisms

Buying digitized properties on the Propy platform offers many benefits, most notably fast transaction speeds and easy liquidation.

Natalia emphasizes, "The advantage of tokenized assets is that you can purchase them immediately, obtaining property ownership in just minutes. It's more liquid, so you can sell it within an hour or a day by simply initiating an auction on Propy's RWA marketplace." This high liquidity fundamentally changes real estate as an investment category, making it more similar to trading other financial assets. In the future, RWA trading platforms like Coinbase and Opensea might support real estate transactions. Currently, these platforms don't require KYC and AML verification, but as regulations adjust, real estate tokenization is expected to become mainstream.

Meanwhile, Propy is exploring possibilities for fractional property ownership. Natalia explains that by further dividing NFTs, multiple buyers can jointly own a property with proportional rights distribution. However, since these transactions fall under securities regulations, they must be filed with the U.S. SEC.

Natalia points out that this process is relatively complex, taking about four months to complete, and the transparency requirements for SEC filing make it more like a mini-IPO, resulting in higher costs. Therefore, it's more challenging for smaller properties, though technically feasible. She believes that despite current high barriers, fractional property ownership will be one of the future directions for real estate tokenization.

Of course, Propy continues to optimize platform features to enhance user experience and meet rapidly changing market demands. In the future, users will be able to independently manage real estate NFTs through the Propy platform or wallet, increasing asset control and further reducing transaction barriers.

In terms of deed management, Propy ensures compliance with local laws and regulations while establishing a verification mechanism for property transfers. Users can choose to sell through traditional methods, maintaining compatibility with conventional markets and meeting the needs of conservative investors; alternatively, they can opt to transfer tokenized ownership on the blockchain, enabling fast, low-cost transactions and access to global liquidity opportunities.

Furthermore, Propy has launched an innovative cryptocurrency-collateralized lending model, offering new options for investors unwilling to sell their crypto assets. Their lending model accepts Bitcoin, XRP, or Ethereum as collateral. According to Natalia: "In our recent transaction, we used Bitcoin as collateral for a two-year loan with a 10% interest rate and monthly payments. It operates similarly to a mortgage, but the main advantage is avoiding the lengthy 30-day mortgage approval process. This model is particularly suitable for investors primarily holding crypto assets, as traditional financial institutions often don't recognize the collateral value of cryptocurrency."

Regarding repayment, the platform supports various cryptocurrencies and offers flexible repayment terms. Users can choose early repayment without penalties while interest rates adjust dynamically based on market conditions. To control risks, the platform implements comprehensive risk management measures, including real-time Bitcoin price monitoring, margin call mechanisms, smart contract automatic liquidation protection, and a professional risk assessment team.

Notably, Natalia also presented a future vision of Bitcoin as collateral for real estate investment. She states: "I believe Bitcoin will become a premium form of collateral in the future, allowing users to access other asset classes. Imagine being able to automatically obtain on-chain loans based on your Bitcoin holdings, without credit checks or the traditional 30-day mortgage approval process."

This DeFi + real estate model will make real estate transactions more efficient and liquid while providing unprecedented freedom for investors. With Propy's continued innovation, the real estate market is moving toward a more intelligent, decentralized era.

Additionally, Propy has deployed multi-layered security mechanisms to prevent fraud. Natalia notes: "If fraud occurs, our AI or other means might detect it, and we'll report these fraudsters to the FBI and all relevant service agencies according to current title industry rules, and re-record the deed." This multi-layered security mechanism significantly reduces fraud risk in property transactions, providing users with a more secure trading environment.

Regulatory and Institutional Progress Accelerating Transformation

Looking ahead, Propy is confident about the digital transformation of the real estate industry and maintains active cooperation with regulatory authorities and financial institutions to ensure the compliance and scalability of their solutions.

On the regulatory front, Propy actively cooperates with government agencies' policy adjustments to promote the legalization of real estate tokenization. Natalia mentions: "Now agencies like the SEC are studying fractional real estate ownership on blockchain and how to allow more citizens to invest, as this is clearly a security. I always advise all real estate operators and owners entering the tokenization space to follow SEC rules and register under Reg D, Reg A, etc."

Meanwhile, the regulatory environment is evolving in a more positive direction. Natalia points out: "After multiple conversations with legislators, I see their willingness to actually relax certain securities laws, especially for assets backed by real estate." This shift in regulatory attitude will pave the way for further development of blockchain real estate, making this innovative technology accessible to more people.

As blockchain real estate gradually enters mainstream visibility, institutional adoption shows positive signals. Natalia notes: "About a week ago, Robinhood's Vlad tweeted about Robinhood becoming a platform for buying real estate. I think they're referring to securities, they're referring to fractional real estate ownership." This indicates that mainstream financial institutions are recognizing the potential of blockchain real estate and beginning to position themselves, providing strong momentum for the industry's development.

Conclusion

While homebuyers still need to go through traditional property selection processes, such as community assessment, house viewing, and investment return evaluation, Propy's innovation significantly simplifies the post-purchase transaction process. After making a purchase decision, title transfer becomes simple and transparent, with buyers able to instantly understand property title status and potential risks. More importantly, the entire transaction process can be completed in just minutes. If future relocation is needed, properties can be quickly liquidated, truly achieving high liquidity for real estate assets.

Looking forward, Natalia is optimistic about the cryptocurrency market and Real World Assets (RWA) sector. She expects U.S. annual house sales to grow from the current 5 million to 20 million units. This growth stems from revolutionary transaction methods—future home purchases will be as convenient as using ride-hailing or short-term rental platforms today. The impact of this innovative model extends far beyond developed countries. For many developing countries struggling to attract investment due to inadequate property rights systems, this represents a chance to change their destiny. The digital transformation of U.S. real estate transactions has the potential to become an important cornerstone in driving global capital market reform, opening doors for investment and financing in more countries.

Propy is leading a real estate revolution through blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, committed to creating a more efficient, transparent, and inclusive global real estate market. As technology continues to develop and adoption rates increase, the future of buying houses with Bitcoin has quietly arrived. This transformation not only addresses many pain points in the current real estate market but also promises to return house buying to its essential purpose of meeting housing needs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Record-breaking gold prices, a rebound in manufacturing and photovoltaic demand, declines in the dollar and real yields, and commodity inflows.
RealLink
REAL$0.06728-2.49%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:39
Share
Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders

Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders The dynamic world of decentralized finance (DeFi) is constantly evolving, bringing forth new opportunities and innovations. A significant development is currently unfolding at Curve Finance, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX). Its founder, Michael Egorov, has put forth an exciting proposal designed to offer a more direct path for token holders to earn revenue. This initiative, centered around a new Curve Finance revenue sharing model, aims to bolster the value for those actively participating in the protocol’s governance. What is the “Yield Basis” Proposal and How Does it Work? At the core of this forward-thinking initiative is a new protocol dubbed Yield Basis. Michael Egorov introduced this concept on the CurveDAO governance forum, outlining a mechanism to distribute sustainable profits directly to CRV holders. Specifically, it targets those who stake their CRV tokens to gain veCRV, which are essential for governance participation within the Curve ecosystem. Let’s break down the initial steps of this innovative proposal: crvUSD Issuance: Before the Yield Basis protocol goes live, $60 million in crvUSD will be issued. Strategic Fund Allocation: The funds generated from the sale of these crvUSD tokens will be strategically deployed into three distinct Bitcoin-based liquidity pools: WBTC, cbBTC, and tBTC. Pool Capping: To ensure balanced risk and diversified exposure, each of these pools will be capped at $10 million. This carefully designed structure aims to establish a robust and consistent income stream, forming the bedrock of a sustainable Curve Finance revenue sharing mechanism. Why is This Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Significant for CRV Holders? This proposal marks a pivotal moment for CRV holders, particularly those dedicated to the long-term health and governance of Curve Finance. Historically, generating revenue for token holders in the DeFi space can often be complex. The Yield Basis proposal simplifies this by offering a more direct and transparent pathway to earnings. By staking CRV for veCRV, holders are not merely engaging in governance; they are now directly positioned to benefit from the protocol’s overall success. The significance of this development is multifaceted: Direct Profit Distribution: veCRV holders are set to receive a substantial share of the profits generated by the Yield Basis protocol. Incentivized Governance: This direct financial incentive encourages more users to stake their CRV, which in turn strengthens the protocol’s decentralized governance structure. Enhanced Value Proposition: The promise of sustainable revenue sharing could significantly boost the inherent value of holding and staking CRV tokens. Ultimately, this move underscores Curve Finance’s dedication to rewarding its committed community and ensuring the long-term vitality of its ecosystem through effective Curve Finance revenue sharing. Understanding the Mechanics: Profit Distribution and Ecosystem Support The distribution model for Yield Basis has been thoughtfully crafted to strike a balance between rewarding veCRV holders and supporting the wider Curve ecosystem. Under the terms of the proposal, a substantial portion of the value generated by Yield Basis will flow back to those who contribute to the protocol’s governance. Returns for veCRV Holders: A significant share, specifically between 35% and 65% of the value generated by Yield Basis, will be distributed to veCRV holders. This flexible range allows for dynamic adjustments based on market conditions and the protocol’s performance. Ecosystem Reserve: Crucially, 25% of the Yield Basis tokens will be reserved exclusively for the Curve ecosystem. This allocation can be utilized for various strategic purposes, such as funding ongoing development, issuing grants, or further incentivizing liquidity providers. This ensures the continuous growth and innovation of the platform. The proposal is currently undergoing a democratic vote on the CurveDAO governance forum, giving the community a direct voice in shaping the future of Curve Finance revenue sharing. The voting period is scheduled to conclude on September 24th. What’s Next for Curve Finance and CRV Holders? The proposed Yield Basis protocol represents a pioneering approach to sustainable revenue generation and community incentivization within the DeFi landscape. If approved by the community, this Curve Finance revenue sharing model has the potential to establish a new benchmark for how decentralized exchanges reward their most dedicated participants. It aims to foster a more robust and engaged community by directly linking governance participation with tangible financial benefits. This strategic move by Michael Egorov and the Curve Finance team highlights a strong commitment to innovation and strengthening the decentralized nature of the protocol. For CRV holders, a thorough understanding of this proposal is crucial for making informed decisions regarding their staking strategies and overall engagement with one of DeFi’s foundational platforms. FAQs about Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Q1: What is the main goal of the Yield Basis proposal? A1: The primary goal is to establish a more direct and sustainable way for CRV token holders who stake their tokens (receiving veCRV) to earn revenue from the Curve Finance protocol. Q2: How will funds be generated for the Yield Basis protocol? A2: Initially, $60 million in crvUSD will be issued and sold. The funds from this sale will then be allocated to three Bitcoin-based pools (WBTC, cbBTC, and tBTC), with each pool capped at $10 million, to generate profits. Q3: Who benefits from the Yield Basis revenue sharing? A3: The proposal states that between 35% and 65% of the value generated by Yield Basis will be returned to veCRV holders, who are CRV stakers participating in governance. Q4: What is the purpose of the 25% reserve for the Curve ecosystem? A4: This 25% reserve of Yield Basis tokens is intended to support the broader Curve ecosystem, potentially funding development, grants, or other initiatives that contribute to the platform’s growth and sustainability. Q5: When is the vote on the Yield Basis proposal? A5: A vote on the proposal is currently underway on the CurveDAO governance forum and is scheduled to run until September 24th. If you found this article insightful and valuable, please consider sharing it with your friends, colleagues, and followers on social media! Your support helps us continue to deliver important DeFi insights and analysis to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest DeFi market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping decentralized finance institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Streamflow
STREAM$0.06005-3.54%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01423-1.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02369-1.61%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:35
Share
Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.

Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.

In the volatile cryptocurrency market, price fluctuations are becoming increasingly severe. Simply holding onto your coins and waiting for them to rise is no longer a safe strategy. More and more experienced investors are turning to a more stable approach—ProfitableMining cloud mining, with becoming their preferred platform. They aren’t waiting for market fluctuations; they’re generating […]
Threshold
T$0.01264-4.96%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008983-3.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02369-1.61%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:00
Share

Trending News

More

Silver Price Breaks Above $50, Up Over 70% Since 2025

Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders

Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.

Thumzup plots a Dogecoin powered creator economy

CME Group (CME) Stock: Gains on Upcoming Launch of Solana and XRP Futures Options