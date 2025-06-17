Trump will hold an emergency meeting of the National Security Council today to discuss the US position on the situation in the Middle East By: PANews 2025/06/17 13:06

TRUMP $6.123 -2.77% JUNE $0.0277 -9.77%

PANews June 17 news, market news: US President Trump will hold an emergency meeting of the National Security Council today to discuss the US position on the situation in the Middle East.