Sahara AI's total subscription in the BuildPad community round is 877%, with a commitment of over $74 million

By: PANews
2025/06/17 12:05
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Buildpad official information, Sahara AI has successfully completed the $SAHARA community round on the platform. The total number of subscriptions for this event exceeded 100,000, and it attracted more than 30,000 KYC certified contributors from 118 countries, with a total commitment of more than US$74 million, and an oversubscription rate of 777%.

