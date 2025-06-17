Trump proposed to hold talks with Iran on the nuclear deal this week, and the giant earth-penetrating bomb became the US's "killer weapon"

By: PANews
2025/06/17 10:56
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002146+1.70%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.117-2.88%
Bombie
BOMB$0.0003303+0.18%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.005792-5.26%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-9.77%

PANews June 17 news, according to AXIOS, according to four sources, the White House is discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting between US envoy Vitkov and Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi this week. The goal of this meeting is to discuss a diplomatic initiative involving a nuclear deal and ending the war between Israel and Iran. A US official confirmed: "A meeting with Iranian officials this week is under consideration." This meeting may become a key turning point in the question of whether the United States will join the war in order to eliminate Iran's nuclear program by military means. A senior US official said that the White House regards the giant bunker-busting bombs needed to destroy Iran's Fordow underground enrichment facility (which the United States has but Israel does not) as a key bargaining chip to get Iran to reach an agreement. Trump has so far refused to directly participate in Israel's attack on Iran, but he has made it clear that Iran must be prevented from obtaining nuclear weapons at all costs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

xAI and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is hoping a years-long legal battle over his record $56 billion pay package from Tesla comes to an end on Wednesday. His attorneys are set to appear before the Delaware Supreme Court to plead for the reinstatement of the compensation plan rescinded two years ago by a lower court […]
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000007761-5.26%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008938-5.20%
Xai
XAI$0.02952-1.63%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/15 22:43
Share
Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Whale Alert, at 23:04 Beijing time, 300 million PYUSD on Ethereum were destroyed at an unknown address, with a total amount of approximately US$300 million.
Share
PANews2025/10/15 23:13
Share
Fed’s Stephen Miran Says Trade Uncertainty Is Rising, Urges Faster Pace of Rate Cuts

Fed’s Stephen Miran Says Trade Uncertainty Is Rising, Urges Faster Pace of Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve official Stephen Miran said global and domestic trade uncertainty is increasing and may dampen investment and hiring, calling for an accelerated pace of rate cuts within a controllable range to lower real rates and stabilize financial conditions.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.07158-8.26%
MAY
MAY$0.03028-0.16%
RealLink
REAL$0.06696-3.08%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/10/16 01:27
Share

Trending News

More

Elon Musk’s attorneys: Musk compensation plan does not affect investors

Data: 300 million PYUSD were destroyed at an unknown address

Fed’s Stephen Miran Says Trade Uncertainty Is Rising, Urges Faster Pace of Rate Cuts

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds